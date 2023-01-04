Chargers Mailbag: Putting Football in Perspective, Success at Mile High & Slater's Timeline

That was a scary scene with Damar Hamlin. I just wanted to say that while I enjoy watching the NFL, it was just another reminder to me that it's a game played by human beings. (Peter via email)

We'll begin with the situation that has consumed and shocked the football world for days now.

The last part of Peter's email is spot on and is something I want to hit on here.

Football is a game. At its core, it's a game that is played by human beings.

Yes, players are paid well. Some are bonafide celebrities. And they get to have a job that millions dream about when they are kids.

But the players under those helmets and jerseys each game are simply human beings.

And what the Bills and Bengals witnessed on the field Monday night is something nobody should ever have to endure.

I had the game on mute and was about to put my 8-month-old daughter down when Damar Hamlin fell to the turf. As I got her ready for bed, I glanced at the TV and saw the ambulance, so I sensed it was something serious.

Yet as I held her in bed and got her to sleep, I briefly checked Twitter to get an update. The gravity of the situation hit me hard and it was difficult not to become emotional as the updates poured in.

Once she was down, I sat in front of the TV and just stared for maybe 20 minutes as tears welled in my eyes.

I thought about how Damar Hamlin could have been a Chargers player or someone from any other team. It could have been someone that I shared a laugh with or interviewed once or saw in the cafeteria at work.

I tweeted this out Monday night, but I firmly believe that the best part of the NFL are the people. As the years pass, I remember less and less about games or practices or stats or anything like that.

But I remember interactions and friendships built with people who you cross paths with on a daily basis. And I'm not just talking about players here. It could be coaches, trainers, other staff members or people in your own department.

Some of the best relationships I have in my life are from people I've met around the league, some of whom live across the country and work for other teams.

There are so many great people in this league. From what I've recently read about him, Damar Hamlin is one of them.

Football is a grueling sport that requires so much stamina and commitment from all involved. And fans certainly have the right to be frustrated if their team falls short of certain goals.

But always remember that the behind the brand and logo of your favorite team is just a collection of human beings who are trying their best.