Scouting the Broncos: Week 18

What is the view on Russell Wilson? Does the team think he can return to his previous form in 2023?

NK: The team has expressed public confidence that Wilson can rebound next season. They point to the fact he was without many of his top offensive weapons this season. Standout running back Javonte Williams, for example, was lost for the season due to a knee injury in Week 4. Top wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his ACL in training camp. Left tackle Garett Bolles hasn't played since Week 5. The group also thinks it can hire a coach that can pull more out of Wilson at this stage in his career. Still, it would be naive to think there isn't concern about Wilson going forward given how this season transpired.

Finally, what do you think will be the main criteria for Denver's head coaching search?