Bolts Focus On 'Assessment of the Chargers' During Their Bye Week

Oct 23, 2021 at 02:54 PM
Bye Week WIR

Here's a breakdown of the news from the Chargers' seventh week of the season:

After six weeks of the 2021 season, the Chargers find themselves 2-0 in the AFC West and 4-2 overall. The Chargers' first six opponents this season heading into Week 7 are a combined 22-14 overall, with their two losses happening in Week 2 and Week 6 against a pair of 5-1 teams in Baltimore and Dallas. The Chargers have show off their weapons on offense in 2021 with big performances from Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. Take a look at 10 insights heading into the bye weekend for the Bolts.

On Monday, head coach Brandon Staley talked about the tough opponents the Chargers have faced and the Bolts' ability to be resilient no matter the situation in a game.

"I think that for me, this six-game stretch has been a really tough stretch," Staley said. "Our guys have earned a break. I know we didn't get to the bye feeling like we played our best ball, and it's tough no matter how you lose. Whether it's close or how it was yesterday, it's always going to be tough. What our team has done is they've always responded, no matter how the game's unfolded. Whether it's win, lose, what type of win, what type of loss, I felt like our approach has remained consistent. That's what you're hoping for as a coach, that the approach is consistent no matter what."

The Chargers host the New England Patriots on Halloween following the bye week. While Staley knows they face another tough opponent, he explained he can’t forget to look at Bolts’ roster first to utilize the bye week to the best of their ability.

"I believe in assessment of the Chargers," Staley said. "That's really important because a lot of people would say, 'Hey, we're on to New England. Let's just get to that.' We're going to spend the next three days as coaches — today, and Tuesday, Wednesday — really looking at our position groups. Number one, taking a look at the after-action report from the first six games. What we did well, what haven't we done well, let's look at our personnel. Is this guy in the right role? Where do we think we can go with this in the second half of the season? Acquisitions, stuff like that. We start with the position group, then the unit. This isn't earthshattering to the NFL, people do this. I think it's important that we study the Chargers before we start on the New England."

On Thursday, the Chargers officially signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr. Roberts, who was a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons, was picked up after being released by the Houston Texans.

Roberts brings speed, athleticism and a veteran presence to the Bolts special teams unit with 11 games on the schedule remaining. When Roberts is not on the football field, he is an avid golfer and spends a lot of his time giving back to military groups. Take a look at five things to know about Roberts before he suits up for the first time in a Bolts uniform.

Chargers individual stat leaders six weeks into the season:

Passing Yards: QB Justin Herbert (1,771)

Rushing Yards: RB Austin Ekeler (356)

Receiving Yards: WR Mike Williams (498)

Points Scored: RB Austin Ekeler (48)

Interceptions: CB Asante Samuel Jr./LB Kyzir White (2)

Sacks: OLB Joey Bosa (3.5)

Tackles: S Derwin James Jr. (50, 35 solo)

Odds and Ends

Videos of the Week

This week also brought a collection of videos to Chargers fans, take a look at the top videos released throughout the week.

All In | Episode 5

The fifth instalment of 'All In' brings an all-access look at Chargers wide receiver duo Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Go behind the scenes to see the formula behind Williams' breakout 2021 season and his career day against the Cleveland Browns.

Mic'd Up: Kyzir White vs. Baltimore

Relive Kyzir White's standout day in Baltimore during the Bolts' Week 6 matchup against the Ravens. White recorded two interceptions and tied a team-high eight total tackles on the day.

Questions from a Popeyes Box

This week's edition of 'Questions from a Popeyes Box' features Donald Parham Jr. The second year tight end talks about the inspiration behind his touchdown celebrations, how he got his nickname, and more.

Lets Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White

In this edition of Let's Play, powered by Southern California McDonald's, Chargers linebacker Kyzir White and defensive tackle Justin Jones face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a game of NBA 2K22.

Tweets of the Week

The Future is Here!

