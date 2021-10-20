Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Matt "Money" Smith Mailbag: Bye Week Assessment

Oct 20, 2021 at 03:19 PM
211020-Money-Mailbag

This week Chargers play-by-play radio commentator Matt "Money" Smith fills in for Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah to answer mailbag questions. Below is the Week 7 bye week installment:

How can the Chargers improve run defense without accruing other players? -@juantwoothreee

"One, get healthy. Justin Jones will make a huge difference teamed up with Linval Joseph, Joseph's been great I think it's just been a big ask for the other players that are next to him. Jerry Tillery has been great at getting after the passer but has certainly struggled a little bit in run defense. So, I think getting Justin Jones back is number one and he's scheduled to be back after the bye. Number two, you cannot minimize the loss of Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill those linebackers have got to get their run fills. So you're missing that and then on top of that I think without Nas Adderley out there you probably had Derwin [James] in the Baltimore game kind of protecting the top of that defense a little bit and that probably added to a lot of the run failures. Also remember that this is a different scheme and not to get too technical, but Coach Staley practices a gap and a half and that's different than what these guys were used to. You've got to remember it's just six games so with 11 to go I think you will expect the guys to get a little bit more comfortable in this new defense that they're learning. So, all three of those things but most importantly health is going to make a big difference."

How do you bounce back from a tough loss like the one on Sunday? -@jesus_3times

"I think Jesús, it's no different than filing away a huge win and not getting too overconfident. This is super cliché, but it's a tough league, everybody's really good and you can't get too high after a blowout win and you can't get too low after a blowout loss. Those things happen, they happen to every team no matter how good they are. Look at the Packers and what their Week 1 looked like compared to what the last few weeks have looked like for them. You chalk it up, you don't forget about it, you take lessons certainly from it, and I think the offense is going to try and figure out what that Baltimore defense was doing to make Justin [Herbert] so uncomfortable and create so much pressure in the backfield. It's important not forget about it to see what went wrong, to diagnose, to improve, but also treat it no different than any other game, whatever the outcome. Because the Patriots, regardless of their 2-4 record, are waiting after the bye and that's going to be another big challenge. But you also want to have confidence, confidence to make the throws, confidence to attack an offense and not play on your heels, so it's a delicate dance. So I think the answer ultimately is you treat just like you would any other game."

Photos: Best of Chargers Celebrations

Check out the best celebration shots of the Bolts from the first 6 weeks of the season.

211020_Celebrations_003
1 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_022
2 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_152
3 / 126
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_075
4 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_076
5 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_027
6 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_001
7 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_148
8 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_065
9 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_005
10 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_048
11 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_113
12 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_021
13 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_039
14 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_153
15 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_024
16 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_138
17 / 126
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_008
18 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_023
19 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_101
20 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_151
21 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_020
22 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_025
23 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_029
24 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_030
25 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_031
26 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_033
27 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_034
28 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_043
29 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_035
30 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_036
31 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_038
32 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_047
33 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_040
34 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_052
35 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_041
36 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_134
37 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_042
38 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_044
39 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_170
40 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_124
41 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_150
42 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_045
43 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_109
44 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_046
45 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_066
46 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_086
47 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_050
48 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_051
49 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_161
50 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_053
51 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_130
52 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_054
53 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_080
54 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_056
55 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_102
56 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_058
57 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_074
58 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_098
59 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_140
60 / 126
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_060
61 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_062
62 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_055
63 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_166
64 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_068
65 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_070
66 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_089
67 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_015
68 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_073
69 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_142
70 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_081
71 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_059
72 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_084
73 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_093
74 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_077
75 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_160
76 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_118
77 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_092
78 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_061
79 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_171
80 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_099
81 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_103
82 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_104
83 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_019
84 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_163
85 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_105
86 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_117
87 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_156
88 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_095
89 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_028
90 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_106
91 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_107
92 / 126
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_162
93 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_167
94 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_108
95 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_007
96 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_115
97 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_116
98 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_176
99 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_119
100 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_100
101 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_057
102 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_141
103 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_122
104 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_125
105 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_174
106 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_126
107 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_127
108 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_129
109 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_137
110 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_131
111 / 126
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_132
112 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_139
113 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_149
114 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_144
115 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_146
116 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_147
117 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_155
118 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_168
119 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_157
120 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_165
121 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_158
122 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_013
123 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_091
124 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_169
125 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_173
126 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
What is your favorite jersey combo to see the bolts wear on Sundays? -@joshuandugan

"Love the question Joshua, as I love uniform talk. It was about three years ago that John Spanos and I were out at a sports bar together on a Saturday watching some college football. It was the Cleveland game before we went to London in 2018 and we were talking about the uniform change that was upcoming and I asked him, not saying this was my decision and why they did it, but this is the answer to my question before I even knew what their plan was. I said we've got to get powder blues and we got to get gold pants. You have to have gold pants, that's such a key and a lot of its age based and to me. I even like the royal blues, that might be sacrilegious to say, I like the royal blues better. If you were to give me a royal blue top with gold pants that would be my favorite combo, but as it stands right now, I would go powder blue, gold pants."

How are you and may you please say touchdown Chargers? -@santiago_j15

"I'm doing great Santiago, thank you. It is early in the morning, I just got out of the water, so my day is ahead of me and I feel refreshed and TOUCHDOOOOOOWN CHAARGERRRSSS!!'

Latest News
