Matt "Money" Smith Mailbag: Bye Week Assessment

"I think Jesús, it's no different than filing away a huge win and not getting too overconfident. This is super cliché, but it's a tough league, everybody's really good and you can't get too high after a blowout win and you can't get too low after a blowout loss. Those things happen, they happen to every team no matter how good they are. Look at the Packers and what their Week 1 looked like compared to what the last few weeks have looked like for them. You chalk it up, you don't forget about it, you take lessons certainly from it, and I think the offense is going to try and figure out what that Baltimore defense was doing to make Justin [Herbert] so uncomfortable and create so much pressure in the backfield. It's important not forget about it to see what went wrong, to diagnose, to improve, but also treat it no different than any other game, whatever the outcome. Because the Patriots, regardless of their 2-4 record, are waiting after the bye and that's going to be another big challenge. But you also want to have confidence, confidence to make the throws, confidence to attack an offense and not play on your heels, so it's a delicate dance. So I think the answer ultimately is you treat just like you would any other game."