Five Things To Know About Andre Roberts

Roberts was Selected to the Pro Bowl in Three Consecutive Season 2018-2020:

Since getting drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2010, Roberts has made the Pro Bowl three times in 2018 (Jets), 2019 (Bills) and 2020 (Bills). During the 2018 season while on the New York Jets, Roberts was also named a First-Team All-Pro. Roberts speed and athleticism was on full display on Monday Night Football when he tip-toed down the sideline to score on a punt return. In 2015 while on the Washington Football Team, Roberts pulled off a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. In the 2020 Pro Bowl, Roberts scored a touchdown on a pass from Lamar Jackson.