Five Things To Know About Andre Roberts

Roberts was Selected to the Pro Bowl in Three Consecutive Season 2018-2020:
Since getting drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2010, Roberts has made the Pro Bowl three times in 2018 (Jets), 2019 (Bills) and 2020 (Bills). During the 2018 season while on the New York Jets, Roberts was also named a First-Team All-Pro. Roberts speed and athleticism was on full display on Monday Night Football when he tip-toed down the sideline to score on a punt return. In 2015 while on the Washington Football Team, Roberts pulled off a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. In the 2020 Pro Bowl, Roberts scored a touchdown on a pass from Lamar Jackson.
Roberts attended The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina:
Roberts was a two sport athlete in football and track and field during his time at The Citadel. On the football field Roberts set a number of school records including most receptions in a career (286), receiving yards in a career (1,334) and most all-purpose yards (5,203) to name a few. In track, Roberts competed in the 200 meter, 400 meter and 4 x 100-meter relay. Roberts graduated from The Citadel with a major in accounting.
2017 NFL Honors Salute to Service Recipient:
While on the Atlanta Falcons, Roberts received the Salute to Service award for his support and contributions to the military community. Roberts' mom and dad both served in the U.S. Army so his love and appreciation for the armed forces goes back to his childhood.
Charitable Efforts In Youth Football:
Roberts takes time to give back to youth football in the form of donating money and hosting ProCamps in the offseason. In March of 2020, Roberts donated $10,000 to his high school football program Spring Valley Football in Columbia, South Carolina. In June he also hosted a virtual football camp where he demonstrated football drills and hosted a Q&A.
Bungee jumped in South Africa:
Aside from playing football and hitting the golf course, which by the way he can hit his driver 341 yards, Roberts likes to travel the world. Roberts has traveled to places like Egypt and South Africa where he once bungee jumped with former teammate Larry Fitzgerald.
