Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

An 11-year NFL veteran, Roberts is one of the NFL's best returners, earning Pro Bowl recognition as a return specialist for the AFC each of the last three seasons. He was honored by The Associated Press as a first-team All-Pro kickoff returner in 2018 and a second-team selection in 2020. Over the last four seasons, Roberts leads the NFL in total return yards by more than 1,300 yards and has returned one punt and one kickoff for touchdowns.

Originally a third-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals in 2010, Roberts has appeared in 169 career games with Arizona, Washington, Detroit, Atlanta, the New York Jets, Buffalo and Houston — helping teams make the playoffs in four of his past five seasons. Roberts has returned 203 career punts for 1,796 yards (8.8 avg.) and three touchdowns while posting 6,092 kickoff return yards and two scores on 239 kickoff returns (25.5 avg.). Roberts emerged as one of the most dangerous returners in football in 2016 with the Lions, where he returned two punts for touchdowns. Roberts has also contributed at wide receiver, starting 41 career games and hauling in 262 passes for 3,079 yards and 15 touchdowns. Roberts will wear No. 7 for the Chargers.