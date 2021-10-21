Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Bolts Atop AFC West at the Bye

Oct 21, 2021 at 09:11 AM
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights as the Chargers enter their bye week:

1) The Chargers enter their bye at 4-2 and 2-0 in the division. They're one of six AFC teams with at least four wins entering Week 7.

2) Here's a side-by-side look at quarterback Justin Herbert's first six starts in his rookie season vs. this season:

2020: 153-of-227 (67.4 comp. %) for 1,820 yards, 15 TDs and 5 INTs

2021: 161-of-246 (65.4 comp. %) for 1,771 yards, 14 TDs and 4 INTs

3) Herbert is third in the NFL in completions; sixth in passing yards; and tied for fifth in touchdowns. On Sunday, he became the second-fastest player in history to reach 6,000 passing yards, per Chargers Communications.

4) Keenan Allen (58) and Mike Williams (56) are the only WR duo in the NFL to both rank in the top 10 in targets. Through six games, they've combined for 72 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns.

5) Running back Austin Ekeler's four-game streak of 100-plus scrimmage yards was snapped Sunday in Baltimore. Ekeler set a career high with 117 rushing yards in Week 4 against Las Vegas. The following week vs. Cleveland, he scored three touchdowns in a game for the second time in his career.

6) Safety Derwin James Jr. leads the Chargers with 50 tackles – 15 more than Nasir Adderley and Kyzir White's 35, which are tied for second. James Jr. set a career high with 16 tackles against the Browns in Week 5. He became the first player in 15 seasons with 14 tackles in one half, per Chargers Communications.

7) White had two interceptions Sunday against the Ravens, becoming the first Chargers linebacker since Stephen Cooper in 2008 to accomplish that feat, per Chargers Communications. He played a season-high 94 percent of the defensive snaps in Baltimore.

8) Seven of the Chargers' nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft have played at least five games this season. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater – Los Angeles' first-round pick – has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season. Second-round cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was named NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

9) The Chargers' 4-2 record includes wins against three playoff teams from last season (Washington, Kansas City and Cleveland) and Las Vegas, who's also 4-2. Their two losses are to Dallas and Baltimore, who are a combined 10-2 this season.

10) After the bye, Los Angeles will play three of its next four games at SoFi Stadium, starting with the New England Patriots in Week 8. The Chargers' next divisional game is Week 12 at Denver. They close the season with three of their last four games against AFC West opponents.

Photos: Chargers at Ravens In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Eyes Fifth Straight Game With 100-Plus Scrimmage Yards

Ekeler is also tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry for first in the league in total touchdowns (7).
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Engineers Third Game-Winning Drive of 2021

Herbert has 12 total touchdowns and zero turnovers in his last three starts.
news

10 Insights: Why the Running Game Could Decide Browns-Bolts

Kareem Hunt, Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb are among eight players entering Week 5 averaging over 5.0 yards per carry (minimum 40 attempts).
news

10 Insights: Joey Bosa, Chargers D Dominant on "Monday Night Football"

The Las Vegas Raiders had one first down at halftime, the second fewest allowed by a Chargers defense since 2006.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Well-Versed in Chargers-Raiders Rivalry

Allen – the longest-tenured Chargers player – has 80 receptions for 904 yards and five touchdowns in 13 career games against the Raiders.
news

10 Insights: Mike Williams Delivers Again in Kansas City

Williams had a career-high 122 yards receiving, scored two touchdowns and added a two-point conversion in the Chargers' 30-24 win over the Chiefs.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Face First Divisional Test at Chiefs

Six of the past 11 Chargers games at Kansas City have been decided by seven or fewer points.
news

10 Insights: Asante Samuel Jr. Records First NFL Interception

He became the first Chargers defensive back since Antoine Cason in 2008 to register his first interception within his first two career games.
news

10 Insights: Eyes on First-Round Rookies This Sunday at SoFi Stadium

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater were selected No. 12 and No. 13 overall, respectively, in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen and Co. Dominant in D.C. on Third Down

Los Angeles was 14-of-19 on third down against the Washington Football Team.
news

10 Insights: Brandon Staley Set to Make Head Coaching Debut in Washington

As defensive coordinator of the Rams in 2020, Staley's defense allowed an average of 13.75 points per game against all four NFC East opponents.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
