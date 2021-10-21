10 Insights: Bolts Atop AFC West at the Bye

8) Seven of the Chargers' nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft have played at least five games this season. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater – Los Angeles' first-round pick – has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season. Second-round cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was named NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

9) The Chargers' 4-2 record includes wins against three playoff teams from last season (Washington, Kansas City and Cleveland) and Las Vegas, who's also 4-2. Their two losses are to Dallas and Baltimore, who are a combined 10-2 this season.