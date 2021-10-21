10 Insights: Bolts Atop AFC West at the Bye

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights as the Chargers enter their bye week:
1) The Chargers enter their bye at 4-2 and 2-0 in the division. They're one of six AFC teams with at least four wins entering Week 7.
2) Here's a side-by-side look at quarterback Justin Herbert's first six starts in his rookie season vs. this season:
2020: 153-of-227 (67.4 comp. %) for 1,820 yards, 15 TDs and 5 INTs
2021: 161-of-246 (65.4 comp. %) for 1,771 yards, 14 TDs and 4 INTs
3) Herbert is third in the NFL in completions; sixth in passing yards; and tied for fifth in touchdowns. On Sunday, he became the second-fastest player in history to reach 6,000 passing yards, per Chargers Communications.
4) Keenan Allen (58) and Mike Williams (56) are the only WR duo in the NFL to both rank in the top 10 in targets. Through six games, they've combined for 72 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns.
5) Running back Austin Ekeler's four-game streak of 100-plus scrimmage yards was snapped Sunday in Baltimore. Ekeler set a career high with 117 rushing yards in Week 4 against Las Vegas. The following week vs. Cleveland, he scored three touchdowns in a game for the second time in his career.
6) Safety Derwin James Jr. leads the Chargers with 50 tackles – 15 more than Nasir Adderley and Kyzir White's 35, which are tied for second. James Jr. set a career high with 16 tackles against the Browns in Week 5. He became the first player in 15 seasons with 14 tackles in one half, per Chargers Communications.
7) White had two interceptions Sunday against the Ravens, becoming the first Chargers linebacker since Stephen Cooper in 2008 to accomplish that feat, per Chargers Communications. He played a season-high 94 percent of the defensive snaps in Baltimore.
8) Seven of the Chargers' nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft have played at least five games this season. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater – Los Angeles' first-round pick – has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season. Second-round cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was named NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.
9) The Chargers' 4-2 record includes wins against three playoff teams from last season (Washington, Kansas City and Cleveland) and Las Vegas, who's also 4-2. Their two losses are to Dallas and Baltimore, who are a combined 10-2 this season.
10) After the bye, Los Angeles will play three of its next four games at SoFi Stadium, starting with the New England Patriots in Week 8. The Chargers' next divisional game is Week 12 at Denver. They close the season with three of their last four games against AFC West opponents.
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
