Why Rashawn Slater is 'Feeling Great' in Return From Knee Injury

Tuesday was a bit of a milestone for Rashawn Slater as he came off the practice field in the second week of OTA (Organized Team Activity) practices.
It was exactly 300 days of working his way back from injury.
"When I pulled out my sheet from the training room, it was like Day 300 of my rehab," Slater said on Tuesday. "300 days, just been stacking day after day and it's paying off."
The Chargers offensive tackle has been hard at work since sustaining a torn patellar tendon during an August 3 practice during training camp.
Slater has been present for offseason activities so far but has been limited at times in team drills.
He explained Tuesday what the past 10 months have been like for him.
"It was pretty brutal, especially at first," Slater said. "As time went on, it kind of became, 'OK, this is what I was dealt and what are you going to do in this situation except for your absolute best every single day?'
"Just commit to the process no different than if I was playing, honestly," Slater added. "What can I do today to get one step closer to being healthy?"
He later added: "Whatever is in front of me, I just give it everything I have. It will be no different then. It's not a thing like, 'I'm not going to be able to play.' I know what I can do. It feels great. Just working every day, trying to have my best day every day and improve every day. I know it's all going to take care of itself."
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Since the Chargers season ended, there's been major steps to getting to where he is now.
"It's been a progression as far as what I've been able to do, but really towards the end of the season is when I started running," Slater said. "We've just been stacking and stacking, getting the plyo's, power, squatting and all that. It was super slow at first but eventually just started rolling and feeling great now."
Fellow tackle Joe Alt has seen firsthand how much work Slater has put in since August.
Alt spent the offseason rehabbing from his injury alongside Slater, and praised his teammate's approach to working his way back.
"I think Rashawn, it's his mental mindset for me," Alt said about Slater. "He comes out every single day ready to attack. We kind of went through the same thing last year and being able to be back on the field and pick up where he left off, I think that's what Rashawn did.
"He picked up exactly where he was mentally, physically and he was ready to roll," Alt added. "He's been improving every single day since he got back and it's been fun to be in that circle with him as we've progressed back in."
Slater said his expectation is he will be cleared by the time camp rolls around later next month, although he doesn't know exactly what the approach will be.
"I'm not sure exactly what kind of limitations there will be, I know I'll be cleared," Slater said. "Whatever precautions they want to take will be purely based off of that. As far as how I feel, I feel fantastic."
That being said, he's had a blast so far getting to learn the new scheme under Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel, noting it's going to allow him and the rest of the offensive line to play in a way he enjoys.
"It's been great, I love it," Slater said. "I think the scheme is fantastic, it's going to let us play fast and play violently. It's going to be fun."
He broke down in more detail what exactly about the offense he enjoyed the most so far.
"You're creating movement, creating speed off the ball, you're setting your intentions and you just follow through and try to be as violent as possible through whatever course you have on that play," Slater said. "It lets us play fast, lets us not think so much. When you simplify it that much, the standard is very clear.
"We're either doing it or not, we're either creating movement, either being fast off the ball or not," Slater added. "It makes it very simple for us, being able to stack and perfect those little details and let the game take care of itself."
There's a long way to go in the offseason before the Chargers kick off their season in September, but Slater believes the mindset has been cultivating for quite a while, even in June.
There's a desire in the group to go out there and find the success the veteran and the rest of the team have been looking for — and they believe they have everything they need to do that.
"I've been here since 2021 and still haven't had a playoff win," Slater said. "I know what we're capable of. It's time for us to go get it, it's time for us to go do that. There's nothing stopping us, there's nothing in our way, just go.
"That's just the sensation around the building," Slater added. "We've got all got chips on our shoulders for our own independent reasons, but as a team we're ready to attack it."