What Joe Alt Said About His Offseason Rehab and Return to Practice Field

Alt called it a 'freeing offense' and one that is a fun one for an offensive lineman.

In terms of what stood out near the top, however, the tackle talked about how McDaniel's clear vision has allowed for them to continue to work through the process as the offseason has rolled on.

It's going to take some ironing out, but they're confident of getting to where they want to be.

"I would say there's a vision, I think that's the first thing that stuck out to me," Alt said. "Just setting a vision for what the offense wants to be and how we want to do it.

"I think the big thing is how we are going to do it and understand there's going to be bumps on the road," Alt added. "There's going to be missed blocks, missed assignments, but if we're doing it full speed and doing it with a common set mindset to get to this point, those things are going to lessen and lessen and we're going to become the team we want to be."

When asked specifically about what the plan is going to be once training camp hits, Alt mentioned he hasn't gotten to that conversation yet with the Chargers training staff.

"I haven't talked to the training staff about training camp yet, but I would say there's probably always going to be a progression back into full contact," Alt said. "I wouldn't say it's going to be a problem."

But one thing is for sure — he senses a different feeling among the team at this point of the offseason as they all look to get to the best version of themselves.

"There's a work factor this year that everyone is going out there every single day and they're giving it their all," Alt said. "We're trying to become the best people we can be now and continue that into the offseason and training camp. Everyone has got that hunger to be the best team we can be.