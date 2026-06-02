What Joe Alt Said About His Offseason Rehab and Return to Practice Field

Joe Alt is appreciating the practice field a little bit more these days.
After missing the majority of last season with an ankle injury, the offensive tackle has welcomed the return as opposed to being on the sidelines.
"It's so good to be on the outside of the building working on the field without sitting and watching from the inside," Alt said on Tuesday.
"I've always been a guy who wants to take it day by day and improve," he added. "Being able to do that again has been a lot of fun."
The Chargers 2024 first-round pick has been at it this offseason so far in all phases, including the last two weeks in OTA sessions open to the media.
The ankle injury limited him to six games in 2025, but he's has worked his way back in the fold throughout the offseason.
"It's been a slow progression since the injury moving on," Alt said. "Just starting in the middle of the offseason basic running stuff and progressing to the point where showing back up for OTAs, we were full speed doing things running-wise, working into [individuals] and everything has been going well since then.
"I wouldn't say there was a day where I was like, 'I'm running now,' but it's just kind of that slow progression to where I am now," Alt added.
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The offensive tackle detailed what the process was like over the last couple of months as he now finds himself in a great spot physically.
"It's definitely tough. You play this sport, you love it and to not being able to do it is very tough," Alt said. "There's days where you wish you could be out there.
"The mindset I had to take was, 'I can't be out there right now and that's tough, I would love to be, but let's just attack this rehab the best we can so we can get out there as fast as we can.' That's kind of what got me through it," he added. "You gotta focus your mind from I wish I could be out there to I'm going to attack this rehab so I can be out there as soon as I can."
He's done just that and he's been a full go, feeling pretty good about where he stands as the calendar shifts to June.
"I feel like I have been [full go] and haven't had any problems," Alt said. "I've been feeling pretty good out there."
He later added: "I've been working through with the training staff getting more and more reps every single day and just improving it."
Of course, his return to the practice field has also allowed him to get hands on work with Mike McDaniel’s new offensive scheme.
Alt is in the midst of changing to a new offense for the first time in his young NFL career, but expressed how fired up he was for what he's seen so far.
"It's exciting," Alt said. "I've never been in an offense where the specifics of every single position group all blends and are so important for each other. In the run game, the pass game, if one group isn't on, the other is going to suffer for that.
"I think it's been really important for all of us to learn that and how crucial our roles are to allow the run game to go, pass game to go, how important that is," Alt added. "It's been a lot of fun to learn. Then to be able to go in these OTAs and improve on it."
Alt called it a 'freeing offense' and one that is a fun one for an offensive lineman.
In terms of what stood out near the top, however, the tackle talked about how McDaniel's clear vision has allowed for them to continue to work through the process as the offseason has rolled on.
It's going to take some ironing out, but they're confident of getting to where they want to be.
"I would say there's a vision, I think that's the first thing that stuck out to me," Alt said. "Just setting a vision for what the offense wants to be and how we want to do it.
"I think the big thing is how we are going to do it and understand there's going to be bumps on the road," Alt added. "There's going to be missed blocks, missed assignments, but if we're doing it full speed and doing it with a common set mindset to get to this point, those things are going to lessen and lessen and we're going to become the team we want to be."
When asked specifically about what the plan is going to be once training camp hits, Alt mentioned he hasn't gotten to that conversation yet with the Chargers training staff.
"I haven't talked to the training staff about training camp yet, but I would say there's probably always going to be a progression back into full contact," Alt said. "I wouldn't say it's going to be a problem."
But one thing is for sure — he senses a different feeling among the team at this point of the offseason as they all look to get to the best version of themselves.
"There's a work factor this year that everyone is going out there every single day and they're giving it their all," Alt said. "We're trying to become the best people we can be now and continue that into the offseason and training camp. Everyone has got that hunger to be the best team we can be.
"It hasn't really been said in the locker room, I think everybody just kind of feels the same way," Alt added. "It's been the same vibe, you step on the practice field and we're going to work. We're trying to be the best we can be."