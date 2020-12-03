10 Insights: Breaking Down Joey Bosa's Dominance

5) Wide receiver Keenan Allen needs one touchdown to tie his career high of eight in a season, which he reached in his rookie year (2013). Allen continues to lead the NFL in targets (122) and receptions (85) entering Week 13. He's also scored in five straight games.

6) Last Sunday, wide receiver Tyron Johnson made his fourth catch of 50-plus yards. He has five career receptions. For context, Allen has three catches of 50-plus yards in 609 career receptions. Mike Williams has five catches of 50-plus yards in 135 career receptions.

7) Entering Week 13, defensive end Joey Bosa is ninth in sacks (7.5), second in quarterback hits (23) and tied for third in tackles for loss (14). With a pair of sacks against the Patriots, Bosa would pass teammate Melvin Ingram for fourth on the Chargers' all-time sack list.

8) Bosa had six tackles for loss in Week 13 against the Bills. No player in the NFL other than Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell (4) and Green Bay's Za'Darius Smith (4) has had more than three TFL in a game this season.

9) This Sunday will be the New England's first game in Los Angeles in 28 years (Sept. 13, 1992 at Rams from Anaheim Stadium). The Patriots will play at SoFi Stadium twice in the span of five days. After they take on the Chargers on Sunday, they'll face the Rams next Thursday night to kickoff Week 14.