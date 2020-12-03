Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Breaking Down Joey Bosa's Dominance

Dec 03, 2020 at 08:13 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots from SoFi Stadium.

1) After facing two former Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks in back-to-back weeks earlier this season – Tom Brady and Drew Brees – the Chargers will see a pair of former league MVPs in Weeks 13 and 14: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

2) Justin Herbert joined Patrick Mahomes last Sunday as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to have 3,000-plus passing yards in their first 10 starts, according to NFL Media Research.

3) Also per NFL Media Research, Herbert is on pace for 4,522 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns. Both would be rookie records.

4) Patriots safety Adrian Phillips will face his former team this Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Phillips played six seasons for the Chargers. He's started all 11 games for New England this season.

5) Wide receiver Keenan Allen needs one touchdown to tie his career high of eight in a season, which he reached in his rookie year (2013). Allen continues to lead the NFL in targets (122) and receptions (85) entering Week 13. He's also scored in five straight games.

6) Last Sunday, wide receiver Tyron Johnson made his fourth catch of 50-plus yards. He has five career receptions. For context, Allen has three catches of 50-plus yards in 609 career receptions. Mike Williams has five catches of 50-plus yards in 135 career receptions.

7) Entering Week 13, defensive end Joey Bosa is ninth in sacks (7.5), second in quarterback hits (23) and tied for third in tackles for loss (14). With a pair of sacks against the Patriots, Bosa would pass teammate Melvin Ingram for fourth on the Chargers' all-time sack list.

8) Bosa had six tackles for loss in Week 13 against the Bills. No player in the NFL other than Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell (4) and Green Bay's Za'Darius Smith (4) has had more than three TFL in a game this season.

9) This Sunday will be the New England's first game in Los Angeles in 28 years (Sept. 13, 1992 at Rams from Anaheim Stadium). The Patriots will play at SoFi Stadium twice in the span of five days. After they take on the Chargers on Sunday, they'll face the Rams next Thursday night to kickoff Week 14.

10) The Chargers' last win against the Patriots came on Oct. 12, 2008 – a 30-10 home victory that included three Philip Rivers touchdowns to Antonio Gates, Malcom Floyd and Vincent Jackson. Herbert was 10 years old.

Photos: Patriots Week Begins for Bolts

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

