Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How WR Joshua Palmer Mapped Out His Road to the NFL at Age 15

Jun 04, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
JoshuaPalmer_060421

Before planning his path from the University of Tennessee to the NFL, Chargers rookie wide receiver Joshua Palmer grew up in Brampton, Ontario as a multi-sport athlete.

It was at 15 years old when Palmer decided to bring his dream of playing football to the states. He enrolled at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. -- a football powerhouse.

"[I] just wanted to pursue my dreams of being where I am today," Palmer said. "It was a family decision. It was the best opportunity for me to go and showcase my talent to get recruited at one of the best high schools -- the best high school in the country. When I went down there, I was laser-focused on the goal."

Palmer was drafted by Los Angeles in the third round (No. 77 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Thirty picks before that, his St. Thomas Aquinas teammate, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., was selected to the same team.

"I didn't expect it," Palmer said. "I definitely didn't expect it, but even having Asante here it makes the transition a little more easier just because I know a familiar face. But now we can go head-to-head again like we were at St. Thomas."

In recent years, Canadian-born players like Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool and Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry have been top 50 draft picks. Four players from Canada were selected in 2021.

In addition to Palmer, there are four other Canadian players currently on the Chargers roster, including cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, defensive tackle Christian Covington, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Related Links

Palmer said he looks forward to that becoming commonplace in the NFL.

"You got one of my close friends, one of my brothers, [WR] John Metchie who's making a lot of noise at Alabama," Palmer said. "And eventually, recruiters are going to want to just go to another country to start recruiting. It's really like that in basketball now where you got a lot of Canadian-born basketball players going to the NBA, and a lot of Canadian-born basketball players are being drafted.

"And soon, eventually, it's going to be the norm for football and I can't wait to see that happen."

Watch the full CBSLA feature on Palmer below.

Top 16 Photos of Josh Palmer

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Chargers third round draft pick, Josh Palmer!!

AP_19315562633131
1 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_18256650553214
2 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_18272836072265
3 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_18286732405429
4 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_19264651094771
5 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_19307092443587
6 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_19314087699470
7 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_19314172372628
8 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_18251765197606
9 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_19328058197476
10 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21028571398411
11 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21030848114532
12 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21030858014410
13 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21031009518369
14 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21031643471699
15 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21031551927598
16 / 16
(AP Photo)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What's In Store for Mike Williams in 2021?

"Big" things according to offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.
news

10 Insights: What Are Joe Lombardi's Thoughts on Justin Herbert?

Ten thoughts from the Chargers coordinators on QB Justin Herbert, WR Keenan Allen, LB Kenneth Murray Jr. and more.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Buzz: Who is the Chargers Most Underappreciated Player?

Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com recently compiled a list of the league's "most underappreciated players" heading into the 2021 season

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising