Brandon Staley Sees 'Complete Receiver Group' in L.A.

"You have Keenan that can play outside and in the slot," Staley said. "He's one of the premier wideouts in the game. You have Mike Williams, who is a tremendous level three player outside, but I think that inside, this guy can play even better. He's such a tough cover from a matchup standpoint because of his size, speed, and body control."

The Chargers knew what they had in Allen and Williams entering the 2020 season. It didn't take long for a pair of undrafted speedsters to announce themselves as bona fide threats in L.A.'s deep-passing attack.