Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Brandon Staley Sees 'Complete Receiver Group' in L.A.

Apr 13, 2021 at 08:06 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
041321_WRs

Throughout the course of his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, quarterback Justin Herbert threw 31 touchdowns to nine different receivers.

His pass catchers were a combination of established veterans, undrafted free agents and maybe the best route runner in football. Fullback, running back, tight end or wide receiver – it didn't matter.

Last week, new head coach Brandon Staley praised several of the offensive pieces that surround Herbert, including a wide receiving corps that possesses a collection of traits important to team success.

"The offensive coaches in the league, and a defensive coach would tell you, that the hardest teams to defend are teams that have a complete receiver group," Staley said. "Coming into this opportunity, I would certainly look at our receiver room that way."

The group is led by Keenan Allen, who has at least 97 catches in each of the last four seasons. In 2020, Allen had 992 receiving yards and tied a career high with eight touchdowns in 14 games.

Over the last three seasons, Mike Williams has averaged 17.29 yards per reception – the highest in the NFL (minimum 200 targets). Last season, Williams caught 48 passes for 756 yards and five touchdowns.

Los Angeles' top-two targets also complement each other as well as any duo in the NFL.

Related Links

Top Shots 2020: Best of Keenan Allen

Take a look back at the best photos of the Slayer's Pro Bowl 2020 season.

TopShots20_Keenan_001
1 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_002
2 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_003
3 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_004
4 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_005
5 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_006
6 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_007
7 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_008
8 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_009
9 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_010
10 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_011
11 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_012
12 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_013
13 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_014
14 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_015
15 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_016
16 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_017
17 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_018
18 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_019
19 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_020
20 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_021
21 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_022
22 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_023
23 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_024
24 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_025
25 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_026
26 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_027
27 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_028
28 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_029
29 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_030
30 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_031
31 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_032
32 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_033
33 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_034
34 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_035
35 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_036
36 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_037
37 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_038
38 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_039
39 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_040
40 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_041
41 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_042
42 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_043
43 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_044
44 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_045
45 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_046
46 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_047
47 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_048
48 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_049
49 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_050
50 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_051
51 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_052
52 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_053
53 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_054
54 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_055
55 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_056
56 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_057
57 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_058
58 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_059
59 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_060
60 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_061
61 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_062
62 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_063
63 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_064
64 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_065
65 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_066
66 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_067
67 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_068
68 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_069
69 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_070
70 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_071
71 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_072
72 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_073
73 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_074
74 / 78
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_075
75 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_076
76 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_077
77 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TopShots20_Keenan_078
78 / 78
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"You have Keenan that can play outside and in the slot," Staley said. "He's one of the premier wideouts in the game. You have Mike Williams, who is a tremendous level three player outside, but I think that inside, this guy can play even better. He's such a tough cover from a matchup standpoint because of his size, speed, and body control."

The Chargers knew what they had in Allen and Williams entering the 2020 season. It didn't take long for a pair of undrafted speedsters to announce themselves as bona fide threats in L.A.'s deep-passing attack.

"We've got these two young guys, T-Billy [Tyron Johnson] and Jalen Guyton, who can roll. They are legit 4.3 [40-yard-dash speed] guys, and when you have guys who are legit 4.3 and can get deep on you and take the top off the coverage, it just opens up a lot more in the passing game."

In Week 2 vs. Kansas City, Guyton caught the first touchdown pass by a Chargers player in SoFi Stadium history. He also had two touchdown receptions of 70-plus yards in Week 4 (at Tampa Bay) and Week 7 (vs. Jacksonville), respectively.

On "Thursday Night Football" in Las Vegas, it was Guyton's 53-yard reception in overtime that set up Herbert's game-winning score to beat the Raiders in Week 15.

Four of Johnson's first five receptions in the NFL went for 50 yards or more, including the first time he touched the ball – a 53-yard touchdown in Week 4 against the Buccaneers.

The group also includes a pair of selections from the 2020 NFL Draft: Joe Reed and K.J. Hill. Reed opened the season with a 46-yard kickoff return that ultimately lead to the game-tying touchdown against Cincinnati. Hill caught seven passes for 76 yards – 39 of those yards came in the Week 15 win at Las Vegas.

Outside of wide receiver, Staley said he believes he has a trio of running backs in Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley who can do all the assignments featured in the offense. In addition to 6-foot-8 tight end Donald Parham, the team signed tight end Jared Cook, who has 22 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Herbert appears to have no shortage of targets, even ahead of an NFL Draft later this month in which the Chargers have nine selections.

The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Jerry Tillery, Nasir Adderley Receive High Praise From Head Coach Brandon Staley

Brandon Staley shared his thoughts on the Chargers' first- and second-round picks from 2019.
news

Corey Linsley Gets 'Five-Star, Thumbs-Up Treatment' From O-Line Expert

Duke Manyweather joined Chargers.com in the "Film Room" to break down the team's offensive line additions.
news

Brandon Staley Talks Offseason Moves, SoFi Stadium and More

The head coach spoke at an exclusive Chargers virtual Select-a-Seat event.
news

Back in L.A., Michael Davis Ready to Go 'Next Level'

The 26-year-old cornerback returns to the Chargers after agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract.
news

New DC Renaldo Hill on Preparing For Justin Herbert: 'You Had to Be Almost Perfect'

The Chargers' new defensive coordinator spent the last two seasons as the Broncos' defensive backs coach.
news

NFL Draft: An Early Look at Options for the Chargers at No. 13 Overall

NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella talks corners and offensive line on Thursday's episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

Is Justin Herbert Growing Back the Flow?

After winning Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year, Herbert joined The Pat McAfee Show.
news

What Justin Herbert's Rookie Season Meant to Eugene

"It was one of the most pure, fun sports days of the whole year, without a doubt."
news

Beat Writers: Chargers 'Starting From a Really Good Foundation' With Brandon Staley

"I don't think the Chargers are going to go into many games not being smarter than the other team."
news

Chargers' New Defensive Coordinator Shares His Own Philip Rivers Story

Renaldo Hill played 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety and defensive back.
news

Renaldo Hill on Defensive Philosophy, Derwin James and His Partnership With Brandon Staley

"The way the game is changing now, you need a guy to be able to play in space as well as play in the box."

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Learn More
Advertising