10 Insights: Justin Herbert Headed for More Rookie, Team Records

Dec 24, 2020 at 12:53 PM
Chris Hayre
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
1) As the Chargers close their inaugural season at SoFi Stadium, here are a few firsts for the team in their new home:

  • First rushing and overall touchdown: Justin Herbert four-yard rush, Week 2 vs. Kansas City
  • First receiving touchdown: Jalen Guyton 14-yard reception from Herbert, Week 2 vs. Kansas City
  • First field goal: Michael Badgley from 41 yards out, Week 2 vs. Kansas City
  • First sack: Joey Bosa, Week 2 vs. Kansas City
  • Longest offensive play: 70-yard touchdown from Herbert to Guyton, Week 7 vs. Jacksonville
  • First interception and pick-six: Tevaughn Campbell, Week 11 vs. NY Jets
  • First win: Oct. 25 vs. Jacksonville, Week 7

2) This Sunday the Chargers can win their first AFC West game at SoFi Stadium and first home divisional game since beating the Oakland Raiders 26-10 on Oct. 7, 2018.

3) Justin Herbert needs one touchdown to break a tie with Cleveland's Baker Mayfield for most all-time by a rookie with 28, per NFL Media Research. Last week, Herbert passed Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning.

4) With a pair of 300-yard performances in each of the last two weeks, Herbert will have nine – the most in team history.

5) More Herbert: With three touchdowns on Sunday, he'll join Dan Fouts and Philip Rivers as the only Chargers players to have six three-plus passing TD performances in a season. Rivers accomplished this in his fifth NFL season; Fouts in his eighth.

6) In the Chargers' first matchup with the Broncos this season in Week 8 – a 31-30 loss – Herbert threw touchdowns to wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and fullback Gabe Nabers – the first of his career.

7) Four of Guyton's 25 receptions this season have gone for 49 yards or more, including's his 53-yard reception in overtime against the Raiders in Week 15.

8) Per NFL Media Research, Allen needs five receptions to break his own single-season team record of 104 catches. Allen is third in the NFL this season in receptions (100) behind Buffalo's Stefon Diggs (111) and Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins (103).

9) The Chargers will get two players back with Colorado ties who missed the first matchup with the Broncos due to injury. Running back Austin Ekeler attended Western State Colorado in Gunnison, while cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will play his former team for the first time after spending nine seasons in Denver.

10) Los Angeles' defense will also see a familiar face Sunday in running back Melvin Gordon. Over his last three games, Gordon is averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He leads the Broncos with 814 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

