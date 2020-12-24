10 Insights: Justin Herbert Headed for More Rookie, Team Records

5) More Herbert: With three touchdowns on Sunday, he'll join Dan Fouts and Philip Rivers as the only Chargers players to have six three-plus passing TD performances in a season. Rivers accomplished this in his fifth NFL season; Fouts in his eighth.

6) In the Chargers' first matchup with the Broncos this season in Week 8 – a 31-30 loss – Herbert threw touchdowns to wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and fullback Gabe Nabers – the first of his career.

7) Four of Guyton's 25 receptions this season have gone for 49 yards or more, including's his 53-yard reception in overtime against the Raiders in Week 15.

8) Per NFL Media Research, Allen needs five receptions to break his own single-season team record of 104 catches. Allen is third in the NFL this season in receptions (100) behind Buffalo's Stefon Diggs (111) and Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins (103).

9) The Chargers will get two players back with Colorado ties who missed the first matchup with the Broncos due to injury. Running back Austin Ekeler attended Western State Colorado in Gunnison, while cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will play his former team for the first time after spending nine seasons in Denver.