10 Insights: Rookie Class Making Early Impact on 2020 Season

4) Murray Jr. went head-to-head against Panthers rookie head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule was in charge at Baylor. In four matchups, Murray totaled 43 tackles (six for loss) and two sacks for Oklahoma. One of those games was a 17-tackle performance in 2018.

5) With one sack this Sunday, Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram will be the fourth player in team history with at least 50 for his career. The only other three players to reach that mark are Leslie O'Neal (105.5), Shaun Phillips (69.5) and Lee Williams (65.5). Ingram will have an opportunity to reach this feat against his hometown team. He played high school football just over 70 miles from where the Panthers play in Charlotte.

6) The Chargers are seeking their first 2-1 start since 2014.

7) Panthers rookie cornerback Troy Pride Jr. was college teammates with Chargers safety Alohi Gilman, linebacker Drue Tranquill, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and defensive end Isaac Rochell at Notre Dame. Pride Jr. was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft at No. 113 overall – one selection after the Chargers selected Kelley.