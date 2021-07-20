A Conversation With: Kyler Fackrell

This summer, we thought we'd check in with a few Chargers players before the 2021 season kicks into gear.
Our third conversation features Kyler Fackrell.
Fackrell is one of the newest members of the Chargers after joining the team this spring in free agency.
Here's more from Fackrell on why he joined the Bolts, thoughts on the defense, his reunions with a few former teammates, and more.
Welcome to the Chargers! I know it's been a couple months since you signed and you've now gone through the offseason program, but take us back, why did you choose to sign with this team?
Kyler Fackrell: It had a lot to do with coach Staley. I know Corey (Linsley) and I'm very excited to be back on a team with Corey and Bryan Bulaga. I was there (in Green Bay) with Jared Cook, too. Those are all great guys. But really, it was the conversation that I had with coach Staley and learning his passion for football and for defense and it was kind of the energy that he brings.
So shortly after you signed, Staley mentioned how much respect he had for your game coming from the time he spent in the NFC North coaching for the Bears while you were with the Packers. What are your impressions of him?
Fackrell: He seems really like a players' coach. Exactly what the players would want. I think he's very receptive to what the players want and is fluid in that way trying to make things right for us. We've kind of gone through the installs through this offseason and I think it's pretty clear that he's kind of a brilliant mind defensively. So, I think it's a great combination.
What's it been like getting acclimated to the Chargers organization and the teammates and coaches?
Fackrell: It's been great. They have a great group of guys. I think it's a pretty young team, there's kind of a select few vets, but overall, it's a pretty young team and a team I think that's really kind of hungry. They put together a group of guys who want to work and want to be great.