A Conversation With: Kyler Fackrell

How does this defense really benefit your skillset?

Fackrell: I think getting the way coach Staley coaches this defense and the way they set up things is for us as EDGE players and for everyone to play fast and to get into one-on-one situations and favorable matchups, that's kind of what it's all about. It's gonna be great for me, for us as EDGE players, and for us on defense.

Staley mentioned your versatility, general manager Tom Telesco mentioned it, you just mentioned it as well. How has that benefited you throughout your career so far?

Fackrell: I think that's what kind of makes a 3-4 defense hard on offenses, when they don't know if the EDGE players are rushing or dropping. Obviously, most EDGE players want to rush and want to get sacks – and that's important – but being able to do both and to be able to drop into coverage and be reliable is a big strength.

Uchenna Nwosu said if anything goes wrong on the field, they can count on you. They're looking to you. You're new to this team but you're a veteran in this league. How does that veteran leadership benefit you and your role now?