Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

Derrick Ansley comes to the Bolts to coach the secondary from the University of Tennessee, where he was the defensive coordinator and the defensive backs coach for the past two seasons. In his first season coordinating the Volunteers defense, the unit allowed its fewest yards per game in a decade (334.5) and improved by more than 30 passing yards allowed per game. He got his first NFL coaching experience in 2018, serving as the defensive backs coach for the Oakland Raiders. He held the same title at Alabama for two years (2016-17), helping The Crimson Tide rank No. 1 in the nation in total defense and scoring defense both seasons. Ansley tutored future NFL star Minkah Fitzpatrick to win the Jim Thorpe Award in 2017, which recognizes college football's best defensive back, en route to the team winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.