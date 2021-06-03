10 Insights: What Are Joe Lombardi's Thoughts on Justin Herbert?

Here are 10 insights/quotes from this week's media availability with all three Chargers coordinators:

1) Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Justin Herbert:

"He's very smart. He's very competitive. He's a perfectionist. You can see why he was so successful last year. He wants to be great and he wants to do everything perfectly. I'm excited to keep moving forward in the process with him. He's fun to be around. I'm sure it's frustrating for him. He drops back, and then he just kind of holds the football because we're not throwing it. I can't wait to see him start letting it loose. This process is going to be very good in the long run, just as far as learning and everything. Looking forward to seeing him go full-speed."

2) Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill on the defense competing off the field:

"In the classroom, we're trying to create that. We use Kahoot! [game-based learning platform] a lot. We're trying to test their knowledge on what they retained from the day and see if they can spit it back at us. Those guys get competitive in those modes. It was amazing to just see after the first day we did it. We just did a test run on Chargers history, and at the end of that, Derwin [James] was pissed. Right there, you just know that you have a competitive group. It doesn't matter if we were on the field or not; we try to put them in those competitive modes and you saw it on day one. Just to make note, so guys know, Nas has pretty much won all of them."

3) Chargers special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II on the rookies contributing on special teams: