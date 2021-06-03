Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: What Are Joe Lombardi's Thoughts on Justin Herbert?

Jun 03, 2021 at 04:59 PM
210603-10-Insights-CP

Here are 10 insights/quotes from this week's media availability with all three Chargers coordinators:

1) Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Justin Herbert:

"He's very smart. He's very competitive. He's a perfectionist. You can see why he was so successful last year. He wants to be great and he wants to do everything perfectly. I'm excited to keep moving forward in the process with him. He's fun to be around. I'm sure it's frustrating for him. He drops back, and then he just kind of holds the football because we're not throwing it. I can't wait to see him start letting it loose. This process is going to be very good in the long run, just as far as learning and everything. Looking forward to seeing him go full-speed."

2) Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill on the defense competing off the field:

"In the classroom, we're trying to create that. We use Kahoot! [game-based learning platform] a lot. We're trying to test their knowledge on what they retained from the day and see if they can spit it back at us. Those guys get competitive in those modes. It was amazing to just see after the first day we did it. We just did a test run on Chargers history, and at the end of that, [S] Derwin [James] was pissed. Right there, you just know that you have a competitive group. It doesn't matter if we were on the field or not; we try to put them in those competitive modes and you saw it on day one. Just to make note, so guys know, Nas has pretty much won all of them."

3) Chargers special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II on the rookies contributing on special teams:

"All of the rookies, from our number one pick — he's on field goal — to our undrafted guys, they've all been contributing on special teams so far and they've all been in all of the meetings and have been paying attention. Those guys, I think, because they've played it, there's some carry-over. I might say a term, and they might say, 'OK, that's what we said in college. [OLB] Chris Rumph, he's just like that. He played at Duke, so he's a high-level kid, but he can convert it. Those guys are converting it. [LB Ben] Niemann, he played at one of the top, I would say, schools for putting our special teams players; Iowa. You can see it in the drills. He's a one-rep guy; he doesn't need a lot of reps. All of the rookie class, they've really been good at absorbing the things that we've been putting in. I think that they can all contribute at some point."

4) Lombardi on Herbert learning new offensive systems:

"I think it shows that he has a lot of 'figure-it-out-iveness,' if that's a word. He's able to learn quickly and apply things quickly. He's done it over and over again. We're throwing a lot at him right now; not even so much offensively, but all of the looks that he's getting defensively. It's been a fast four days of practice. But, every day, I think that we all get a little bit better. You definitely see that intelligence, that instinctiveness and that work ethic that is going to lead a guy like that to be successful in some difficult circumstances."

5) Hill on safety Nasir Adderley:

"He's healthy. He's moving around. He asks great questions in the meeting. He's able to take the meeting to the field. You see a leadership role from him. He's taking control in the back end, making all the adjustment calls. We're happy where Nas is at right now and we're going to continue to put him in spots where he can express those things so that he can develop those things as we move forward."

Related Links

6) Swinton II on players working to have a role on special teams:

"I come from a schoolteacher and I tell them this all the time: 'If you come to me with a question, make sure you're just not bringing me an apple. Make sure it's a specific question.'"

7) Lombardi on wide receiver Mike Williams:

"There's no reason why he cannot be majorly productive. I've been impressed with him mentally so far, getting lined up and knowing what to do. As much as this offense will resemble New Orleans, he plays the 'X' and the ball has always kind of found the 'X' receiver in this offense.

"… We have a lot of good players and we're going to try to use them all. How that ball production falls out at the end of the season, I'm not sure. I think everyone will be happy, as long as we're getting first downs and scoring points. I see a big role for him. If I were a betting man, I'd bet on nice numbers coming from him on the stat sheet, that's for sure."

8) Hill on rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.:

"When you know his background, you know he's been brought up the right way. He's been coached very well, whether that's been at high school or at the collegiate level, you can tell that from day one. He's eager to learn. He's always in [Secondary] Coach [Derrick] Ansley's hair and he's asking the right questions. You know what brings the excitement out when you watch Asante. He's an instinctive guy. I think he understands matchups. I think he's going to excel because we're going to allow him to see in this scheme, but he's everything you want from a guy stepping in from day one."

9) Lombardi on wide receiver Keenan Allen:

"Not a lot's going to change, as far as his production. He's such a talented guy. He's such a smart guy. He's such an instinctive receiver. There are so many different things that you can do with him, playing him in so many different roles. He can learn multiple positions. It's such a luxury, as a coach, to have a player that talented, that smart, with that much feel. He's going to be, obviously, to no one's surprise, a huge part of what we're doing here."

10) Hill on linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.

"Obviously, you notice his athletic ability, his size. I think he has a great command at the linebacker position, but we want to put him into positions where he's using his skillset. He's able to run sideline to sideline and he's big enough to plug it up in the middle. We see that he's a flex guy. We want to try to use all those attributes to really get him going in this scheme."

Photos: Meet the Coaching Staff

Get to know the Chargers 2021 coaching staff!

Brandon Staley | Head Coach
1 / 23

Brandon Staley | Head Coach

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Joe Lombardi | Offensive Coordinator
2 / 23

Joe Lombardi | Offensive Coordinator

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Renaldo Hill | Defensive Coordinator
3 / 23

Renaldo Hill | Defensive Coordinator

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Derius Swinton II | Special Teams Coordinator
4 / 23

Derius Swinton II | Special Teams Coordinator

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chris Beatty | Wide Receivers
5 / 23

Chris Beatty | Wide Receivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Shane Day | Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
6 / 23

Shane Day | Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Derrick Foster | Running Backs
7 / 23

Derrick Foster | Running Backs

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Kevin Koger | Tight Ends
8 / 23

Kevin Koger | Tight Ends

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Shaun Sarrett | Assistant Offensive Line
9 / 23

Shaun Sarrett | Assistant Offensive Line

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Dan Shamash | Offensive Assistant
10 / 23

Dan Shamash | Offensive Assistant

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Frank Smith | Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line
11 / 23

Frank Smith | Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Derrick Ansley | Secondary
12 / 23

Derrick Ansley | Secondary

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Tom Donatell | Assistant Secondary
13 / 23

Tom Donatell | Assistant Secondary

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Jay Rodgers | Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
14 / 23

Jay Rodgers | Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Giff Smith | Defensive Line
15 / 23

Giff Smith | Defensive Line

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Michael Wilhoite | Linebackers
16 / 23

Michael Wilhoite | Linebackers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
John Timu | Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow
17 / 23

John Timu | Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Mayur Chaudhari | Assistant Special Teams
18 / 23

Mayur Chaudhari | Assistant Special Teams

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chandler Whitmer | Offensive Quality Control
19 / 23

Chandler Whitmer | Offensive Quality Control

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Isaac Shewmaker | Defensive Quality Control
20 / 23

Isaac Shewmaker | Defensive Quality Control

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Anthony Lomando | Director of Sports Performance
21 / 23

Anthony Lomando | Director of Sports Performance

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Jonathan Brooks | Head Strength and Conditioning Coach
22 / 23

Jonathan Brooks | Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Lucius Jordan | Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach
23 / 23

Lucius Jordan | Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know About the Bolts' 2021 Schedule

Here are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' 2021 regular season schedule.
news

10 Insights: Bolts Draft Five Players from 2021 Senior Bowl

Guard Brenden Jaimes and running back Larry Rountree III were among the players who heard their name called by the Chargers on Saturday.
news

10 Insights: Asante Samuel Jr., Joshua Palmer Reunited in L.A.

Samuel Jr. was high school teammates with Palmer at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Select Rashawn Slater

Slater is the third offensive lineman selected by the team in the first round since 1986.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Boost Special Teams With Ryan Smith

Smith played 78 percent of the special teams snaps for the Super Bowl Champion Bucs.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel Brings Knowledge, Experience to Bolts QBs Room

Daniel spent four seasons in New Orleans with Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.
news

10 Insights: Kyler Fackrell Brings Pass-Rush Ability to Bolts

Fackrell had 10.5 sacks with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Gets Reliable Red Zone Target in Jared Cook

Only one tight end has more receiving touchdowns than Cook (22) since 2018.
news

10 Insights: Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler Set to Bolster Bolts' O-Line

Linsley and Feiler were members of 13- and 12-win teams in 2020, respectively. 
news

10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Third Straight AFC West Win in Season Finale

Austin Ekeler needs a receiving touchdown to pass Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for most by a running back in team history.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Headed for More Rookie, Team Records

Herbert needs one passing touchdown Sunday for most all-time by a rookie with 28, per NFL Media Research. 

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising