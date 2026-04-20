5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Were Fired Up For 1st Day of Offseason Program

Plenty of familiar faces — and some new ones — were at The Bolt on Monday as the Chargers began their offseason program with the first day of voluntary workouts.
Center Tyler Biadasz, fullback Alec Ingold and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips took the podium to chat with reporters.
Here are five takeaways from Monday's media availability:
1. A new beginning
The beginning of Phase One of the offseason program marks the beginning of a new journey.
Although the next two weeks consists to just meetings, strength and conditioning work and rehab, it's much more than that.
As Phillips explained, it's laying the groundwork for a brand new season.
"Reset our standard," Phillips said. "Most importantly, last year was last year, so we have a whole new team and a whole new opportunity."
The Chargers took the field for the voluntary workout Monday morning, as the offense and defense gathered for the first time this spring.
Biadasz, a veteran addition this past free agency, knows very well how crucial this time of the year is.
Not only are they building the trust and camaraderie with new teammates, they're laying down the groundwork for the season ahead.
"We have the draft coming up, so we're going to have new teammates coming in, but establishing the foundation is the biggest part," Biadasz said. "We're coming from different places in the offseason, whether you're training here or in a different place but now we're here.
"It's a big blessing, too, where you get to build more camaraderie, chemistry day in and day out," he added.
For the new players to the team such as Ingold, this start is also a chance to get to really settle in and get more familiarized with their new team.
"I feel like you get to be a sponge early on," Ingold said. "You get to learn a lot and show up with a lot of humility and ask a lot of questions and stay very curious. You get the chance to learn a lot about everything that's happening here and how to fit in and be the best version of yourself."
All the work put in right now, less than five months from the regular season, all pay off when the games kick off.
Just ask Ingold, who saw firsthand how the work laid out in the offseason can help the Chargers during the year in last year's thrilling victory against the Dolphins.
"Very gritty, very tough. I remember playing against the Chargers last year," Ingold said. "You score a go-ahead touchdown and you're feeling great about yourself with a minute left and you see a bunch of guys with enthusiasm ready to go win the game on the other side of the field after it's 90 degrees and really hot. It's that unflinching, unwavering confidence in one another.
"That is forged through hard work, trust, daily expectations and the while offseason program," Ingold added. "Very excited to join this squad and you can see it already. It's staying locked in but having a happy medium of intensity but also very intentional and very present."
It's all work that is set now, and the Chargers are back with that goal in mind for 2026.
"How much you can maximize that day to build in dividends throughout the reps, whether it be technique or whether it's team, whatever it is," Biadasz said. "You're building that foundation now."
Ingold added: "This is the foundation. This is the cornerstones of the offense, the cornerstone of relationships."
2. McDaniel's early impact
It's no secret the excitement around the team about what Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel is bringing to the Bolts.
Who better to explain what to expect than Ingold, who was there firsthand in Miami over the past four seasons.
"I think it's exciting be here, have some familiarity with the offense and the concepts and be a helper on the field for anybody and everybody that wants it," Ingold said. "I'm going to be as available as I can with this offense and I think it's going to be really exciting."
He later added: "It's been Day 1, but Mike has a very unique implementation style. I think it's going to definitely be a progression."
Ingold played 66 games under McDaniel in Miami, as he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 with him as the playcaller.
But even though he's been around McDaniel for years, Day 1 is always unique to him because of what he brings to the table every time.
"He's a storyteller," Ingold described. "Very creative, very unique. I think that's what I enjoy, painting pictures about what the offense could be and the potential it could have, seeing different skillsets, how they mesh with one another and how connected the entire offense needs to be to orchestrate things.
"I'm fascinated every time, this is my fifth year going through this Day 1 install," he added. "Every single time, you learn something new and I think that's what's really cool about it."
He also made sure to point out what he's seen makes McDaniel so successful as a teacher, which helps him stand out.
"The smartest person in the room doesn't always have to prove he's the smartest person in the room, like huge vocabulary words," Ingold said. "Being able to articulate very complex systems and processes to a very minute level, detailed, understandable and digestible way.
"I think that's true intelligence and I feel like that's where he shines, being able to break things down so you understand it and you understand the why behind it so you're connected with the whole team," Ingold added.
Even a newcomer like Biadasz, who was part of an offensive meeting with McDaniel on Monday, was excited about what he's seen so far from his new offensive coordinator and what kind of offense the Chargers can have.
"Right now, we met for about two hours," Biadasz said. "I think the style of play, playing against the familiar style, I think the biggest part was the system of it and how you can own leverages, the run game and play action and how it sets up the pass and correlate to it.
"The identity piece of owning the line of scrimmage and really putting your foot down and, 'We're going to play this style of football.' I'm excited for that," he added.
There's a lot left to go in the offseason of course, but Ingold can't wait to see what this version of McDaniel's offense could be once the season comes around.
"I think being able to play fast, spread a defense vertically or horizontally, the illusion of sophistication is a big one," Ingold said. "There's a lot of buzzwords but at the end of the day it's putting guys in the right spot to make plays and to be their best selves and that's what I love about it."
He later added: "Being able to see those pieces connect and every individual being different, I think we'll completely change the look of the offense it's been and the offense we'll be moving forward. Which is cool, it's exciting, we haven't seen it yet."
3. Familiar faces in new city
There were connections all over the place for Biadasz on the Chargers that is making it an easy transition.
Of course, the Wisconsin product saw plenty of Harbaugh's Michigan teams during his time as the Badgers' starting center, three times to be exact.
But the existing connections with others on the team, whether it be offseason workouts with Rashawn Slateror going against them, has the center fired up about his new team.
"Rashawn and me, he came in the year after me and we started training in the offseason together," Biadasz said. "His overall background of work ethic he has, and I met Joe Alt this past weekend and got to hang out a bit."
Biadasz later added: "Even Justin Herbert, played in the Rose Bowl, knew each other playing against each other for a couple of years. Seeing him today, like seven years later. It's pretty cool."
Biadasz and Slater have spent time working out in Dallas together over the offseason, as well as talking over the years with the Chargers franchise quarterback.
He's wasted no time in getting to know the other franchise tackle in Alt, as he mentioned, as they begin the journey towards the new season.
The relationships will continue to develop stronger over time, but he talked about the excitement in the opportunity to work with them on a day-to-day basis in this environment.
"Just to pick their brains about certain things but also the coaching staff, having our meetings today and having that bond," Biadasz said. "Building foundations is a part of it right now, this spring, which will lead into camp and into the season. I knew a good amount of guys but also played against a lot of guys too."
He later added: "Being a center, it's always good to meet teammates early, build that chemistry, build that camaraderie. This is the best time to unite and build the foundational pieces. It's exciting."
Even though it's a new team, he believes it doesn't feel like it — and they're all on the same page about what type of unit and team they want to be.
"The biggest thing is the cohesion, the identity of the group to bring all of our work ethic together. What we are going to be as an offensive line, how we can bring in the best work ethic and identity that we can promote for this team," Biadasz said. "To be really united, it doesn't take just us, all 11 on offense and the three phases of football."
"Fresh, new start for me but also coming into an organization that had a lot of familiar faces from my journey even in college," Biadasz later added. "Playing against Coach Harbaugh but also training with some teammates now here with the Chargers. It's been some of the biggest blessings."
4. Bringing the energy
For those unfamiliar with Ingold and the way he plays, he put it very straightforward.
Safe to say it matches up quite well with what Harbaugh and the coaching staff have set out to do since Day 1.
"I run and hit [stuff]. That's something I do," Ingold said. "Tone set when I need to."
The veteran fullback made no doubt about what he's bringing to his new squad when he stepped to the podium Monday.
Ingold, who has played 107 games over his NFL career, has brought the toughness and physicality at every stop and takes a lot of pride in it.
And after an offseason of change, he's embraced the ability to start fresh and bring that same energy to Los Angeles.
"A lot of change happened with me, man. But you're grateful for it and that's how you grow," Ingold said. "Spending four years at a place — blood, sweat and tears — you gave it your best effort but being able to show up and change sceneries, time zones, habits, I do that all of that has some rejuvenating effect for me and I know my family as well.
"We got out here a week ago so getting settled," Ingold added. "Got in with [Chargers executive director of player performance Ben Herbert] a little bit, he's a mad scientist, and getting the body right and ready to go. I'm really excited to be here."
He made sure to note that the energy is a consistent thing he hopes to bring throughout the year, whether it's the first day or a year from now.
"I think it's my job to introduce myself and give as much value and be as accountable as possible," Ingold said. "I'm an all-in type of guy and it hurts and it sucks when it doesn't work out the way you want because there's no finger pointing and nowhere to hide."
"Regardless of expectations from Day 1 to Day 365, it's going to be an everyday journey for me and I'm really excited for it," Ingold added.
It's a new start for the fullback, as he sets out to bring similar presence as he has in his career.
"Trying to build really good relationships with guys, not just in the locker room but in the weight room, in the meal room, constantly trying to be a voice of change and effort and intensity," Ingold said. "I probably wore some people out after four years but I'm excited to learn from that and grow from it.
"This past offseason I've learned a heck of a lot," Ingold added. "Different ways to build relationships, different foresights, different literature that I studied but also preparing for the field. Just being as available and accountable as I can and give all the playmakers a little extra space to do what they do."
5. Phillips fired up for return
Phillips was an unrestricted free agent this offseason but made it clear Monday that coming back to the Chargers was his top preference.
"The whole offseason I was telling my agent, 'Let's make sure we get back to LA. That's where I wanted to be.' Obviously, they wanted me here and it's where I wanted to be, so it made sense for all of us," Phillips said.
He later added: "I love it. The scheme, the guys, the coaches, the whole staff. Tight bond, we're all together and do things outside the building together. I can't even express how big of a bond it is here. It's like college, that's how tight our bond is. It's something I love being a part of."
Phillips was a special teams ace in 2025 and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors, his first All-Pro recognition in his sixth NFL season.
The linebacker was a vital piece on special teams, leading the Bolts in snaps (352) and finishing the regular season second in the league in special teams tackles with 24.
Those 24 tackles set a single-season franchise record, but Phillips said Monday he's hungry for more success in Southern California.
"I never had a perfect play. There's always something to clean up and that's something I have to build on," said Phillips, who added he went back and watched his entire season on film this offseason."
He later added: "My trainer all offseason, he was telling me, 'Can you do it again? Can you do it again?' It's something he'd say to me every day during workouts when I was tired. Then I started telling it to myself when I was working out on my own."
Phillips signed a multi-year contract extension with the Chargers in March.
Be sure to check out the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub for everything you need to know about the Bolts upcoming selections.