5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Were Fired Up For 1st Day of Offseason Program

2. McDaniel's early impact

It's no secret the excitement around the team about what Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel is bringing to the Bolts.

Who better to explain what to expect than Ingold, who was there firsthand in Miami over the past four seasons.

"I think it's exciting be here, have some familiarity with the offense and the concepts and be a helper on the field for anybody and everybody that wants it," Ingold said. "I'm going to be as available as I can with this offense and I think it's going to be really exciting."

He later added: "It's been Day 1, but Mike has a very unique implementation style. I think it's going to definitely be a progression."

Ingold played 66 games under McDaniel in Miami, as he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 with him as the playcaller.

But even though he's been around McDaniel for years, Day 1 is always unique to him because of what he brings to the table every time.

"He's a storyteller," Ingold described. "Very creative, very unique. I think that's what I enjoy, painting pictures about what the offense could be and the potential it could have, seeing different skillsets, how they mesh with one another and how connected the entire offense needs to be to orchestrate things.

"I'm fascinated every time, this is my fifth year going through this Day 1 install," he added. "Every single time, you learn something new and I think that's what's really cool about it."

He also made sure to point out what he's seen makes McDaniel so successful as a teacher, which helps him stand out.

"The smartest person in the room doesn't always have to prove he's the smartest person in the room, like huge vocabulary words," Ingold said. "Being able to articulate very complex systems and processes to a very minute level, detailed, understandable and digestible way.

"I think that's true intelligence and I feel like that's where he shines, being able to break things down so you understand it and you understand the why behind it so you're connected with the whole team," Ingold added.

Even a newcomer like Biadasz, who was part of an offensive meeting with McDaniel on Monday, was excited about what he's seen so far from his new offensive coordinator and what kind of offense the Chargers can have.

"Right now, we met for about two hours," Biadasz said. "I think the style of play, playing against the familiar style, I think the biggest part was the system of it and how you can own leverages, the run game and play action and how it sets up the pass and correlate to it.

"The identity piece of owning the line of scrimmage and really putting your foot down and, 'We're going to play this style of football.' I'm excited for that," he added.

There's a lot left to go in the offseason of course, but Ingold can't wait to see what this version of McDaniel's offense could be once the season comes around.

"I think being able to play fast, spread a defense vertically or horizontally, the illusion of sophistication is a big one," Ingold said. "There's a lot of buzzwords but at the end of the day it's putting guys in the right spot to make plays and to be their best selves and that's what I love about it."