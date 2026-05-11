Why Keaton Mitchell is 'Motivated' About New Opportunity With Chargers Offense

It didn't take long after Keaton Mitchell officially hit free agency to hear the interest from Joe Hortiz and the Chargers.
In fact, it might have been even less than a minute.
"Probably like 20 seconds… My agent told me, 'They want to get you on the Zoom right now,'" Mitchell recalled on Monday.
And it didn't take much into the call for the running back to know the Chargers are where he wanted to be.
"Just the energy they brought. As soon as, with that time period, where I was now a free agent … they called me just like that," Mitchell said with a snap of his fingers. "So, just the energy and the welcome, it was great. I appreciate everybody."
The 24-year-old has been off and running during the offseason program in his first season with the Chargers.
He's coming off a season where he totaled 400-plus yards from scrimmage and 5.8 yards per carry, a mark that was first among running backs with at least 50 carries last season.
Not to mention, he had quite the number of fans in the building.
Hortiz mentioned almost a month ago how Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel identified the running back as one his top free agent targets if he hit the market, even putting him on a 'Wanted' poster.
Having the offensive playcaller be that fired up to have him was something Mitchell said was a big motivating factor in joining the Bolts.
"Just his passion and his interest in helping everybody," Mitchell said about McDaniel. "Everybody is dialed in so he's teaching everybody the same game plan. Just locking in on it."
He later added: "Definitely motivating to be in a room where I feel like I have a chance and a shot to do big things."
Mitchell also knows exactly what kind of juice he brings to the mix in the running back room.
The back ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at his NFL Scouting Combine, and most recently tallied 11 runs that went for 10-plus yards in 2025. He also led the NFL with an average run speed of 14.49 miles per hour, according to Next Gen Stats.
"I'm explosive, everybody knows that," Mitchell said. "But I'm always learning from others, teaching others if they have any questions.
"Definitely pushing each other in the room and being the best running back room in the league," Mitchell added.
He made sure to mention what he's seen from 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton as well, who has been continuing to impress in the offseason.
"How strong he is. I don't think he knows how strong he is," Mitchell said. "Like, in the weight room he's going for the heaviest weight and dragging it across the weight room.
"Just how strong he is, how locked in he is," Mitchell added. "Willing to learn and just his work ethic."
Get a behind-the-scenes look at RB Keaton Mitchell's first day with the Bolts!
As far as what his role is this season in the room alongside Hampton, Kimani Vidal and more, Mitchell said he's open to whatever is asked from him.
That includes special teams as well, where he's tallied 27 kickoff returns over the last two regular seasons.
"Whatever they need me to do," Mitchell said. "Ain't nothing changed ... you never know what's going to happen so if you have an opportunity to go out on the field, go out there, give it your all.
"I chop it up with them here or there, but whatever they need from me, it don't matter," Mitchell said. "Kick return, gunner, I'll play the end on punt return, whatever. It's cool with me."
Mitchell has been able to bounce back from adversity during his NFL career, learning from the process that has led him to this point.
Now, he's ready to get rolling in his first season in the powder blue.
"It's always room for improvement," Mitchell said. "You're going to be put in a different situation a lot of times and you just have to be able to adjust, adapt, learn from people, help others, pick people's brain and stay motived.
"It's always other people in the league or waiting to come into the league to take your spot," he continued. "You just have to stay motivated, have fun and stay blessed."
He later added: "I know that anything can happen so just give it your all. You don't want to not give it your all and then have a setback and be mad that you didn't give it your all. So, you might as well go all in and stay all in. Just go out there and have fun."