Why Keaton Mitchell is 'Motivated' About New Opportunity With Chargers Offense

Not to mention, he had quite the number of fans in the building.

Hortiz mentioned almost a month ago how Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel identified the running back as one his top free agent targets if he hit the market, even putting him on a 'Wanted' poster.

Having the offensive playcaller be that fired up to have him was something Mitchell said was a big motivating factor in joining the Bolts.

"Just his passion and his interest in helping everybody," Mitchell said about McDaniel. "Everybody is dialed in so he's teaching everybody the same game plan. Just locking in on it."

He later added: "Definitely motivating to be in a room where I feel like I have a chance and a shot to do big things."

Mitchell also knows exactly what kind of juice he brings to the mix in the running back room.

The back ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at his NFL Scouting Combine, and most recently tallied 11 runs that went for 10-plus yards in 2025. He also led the NFL with an average run speed of 14.49 miles per hour, according to Next Gen Stats.

"I'm explosive, everybody knows that," Mitchell said. "But I'm always learning from others, teaching others if they have any questions.

"Definitely pushing each other in the room and being the best running back room in the league," Mitchell added.

He made sure to mention what he's seen from 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton as well, who has been continuing to impress in the offseason.

"How strong he is. I don't think he knows how strong he is," Mitchell said. "Like, in the weight room he's going for the heaviest weight and dragging it across the weight room.