From the Podium: What is Drew Brees' Advice to Justin Herbert?

Closing Minicamp 'Thankful'

When asked what he told his players before they take the next five weeks off, Staley led with appreciation.

"I was just really thankful," Staley said. "I'm thankful for the guys. I really appreciated their performance in this offseason program. I really thought that we showed that we're a team. Any time that you're joining up with new people, that's a process to earn their trust. You can respect somebody before you trust them. What really goes into our program is relationships and competition.

"In a relationship, it's a lot easier to respect someone from afar. I didn't know [WR] Keenan Allen, but, man, I respected his game from afar. It's a far different thing to trust one another. That took some time. We certainly proved that this offseason, as you guys are aware."

Staley has taken the necessary steps to build that trust with his players. One of them is running back Austin Ekeler, who also used the word "thankful" when describing his head coach's willingness to listen to the team's veterans when mapping out the offseason.

Ekeler said his first conversation with Staley was a couple of days after he was hired — and it wasn't about football.

"He called me and just wanted to talk about just life," Ekeler said, "and I thought that was really special, just because getting to know someone and getting to see their values really helps me connect and helps everyone really connect as far as wanting to play for this person and actually care about what they're saying."