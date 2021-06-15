Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

From the Podium: What's the Chargers Offense's Potential in 2021?

Jun 15, 2021 at 04:04 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

061521_FTP_CMS

The 2021 offseason program is reaching its final chapter with mandatory minicamp taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Over these two days, we'll hear from select players before they depart for the break before training camp begins.

Here are three takeaways from tight end Jared Cook, center Corey Linsley, and cornerback Chris Harris Jr.'s conferences.

Jared Cook on Anticipating a "High Prolific Offense"

When Jared Cook joined the Chargers this past spring, he came over with a familiar face in offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who was with Cook in New Orleans.

Cook had a very productive two years with the Saints totaling 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns and now looks to parlay that to his role on the Bolts.

Although he admits there's only about a "30-40%" offensive overlap of what he did with the Saints to now, he admits the guys he's playing with on this Chargers squad can truly boost this offense's potential.

"I think when you have a high-powered offense and the talent with guys to make your offense high-powered, I think there's a lot of questions in the air about how (good) will we be? That's always gonna be a question. But seeing the talent that we have at receiver is just as good and we probably have better talent here than we had in New Orleans. So just seeing those guys with Mike (Williams), and Kee (Keenan Allen), and Jay (Jalen Guyton) lining up all across the field, different formations, splitting us out in different packages, I definitely think this offense has what it takes to become a high prolific offense in the NFL."

Corey Linsley & Justin Herbert's "Most Important Thing" They're Accomplishing

It's been said many times that a quarterback-center relationship is likely the most important on a football team.

For Corey Linsley, he's going from the reigning MVP in Aaron Rodgers to the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Justin Herbert.

Building that rapport is extremely important, but according to Linsley, the pair share something in common that's helping them grow together.

"He's learning a new system just as much as I am. I guess I know a lot more of the run game and some of the pass coming from Green Bay, but we're both learning together and that's the most important thing to remember … From when I was here earlier to right now, it seems like he's picking it up really, really fast. We're communicating at a high level right now and it can be better for sure, and it will be, but anything I can offer from the past, (I will.)"

Chris Harris Jr. Returning to the Familiar

Just like Jared Cook with Joe Lombardi, Chris Harris Jr. has a few reunions of his own with members of this new coaching staff including head coach Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.

Both coaches were in Denver with Harris.

After joining a new team and learning a new system a year ago, Harris Jr. said there's familiarity for him with this new Chargers defense and as much as it benefits him, he's helping extend that to other members of the secondary as well.

"A lot of it, I've been running my whole career. Coming here last year, it was a whole scheme adjustment for me because I played in a system I'd never played in. This year, I'm very comfortable, I'm able to just be that extra quarterback back there for these guys because they're still learning the system. It's good to have me back there to help speed up their thinking and help them out for sure."

Top 117 Photos of Mini-Camp Day 1

Check out the best photos from the first day of Chargers Mini-Camp at the Hoag Performance Center

210615_MCgallery_002
1 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_001
2 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_003
3 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_004
4 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_005
5 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_006
6 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_007
7 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_008
8 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_010
9 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_009
10 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_011
11 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_012
12 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_013
13 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_014
14 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_015
15 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_017
16 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_019
17 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_021
18 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_020
19 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_022
20 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_023
21 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_024
22 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_025
23 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_016
24 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_026
25 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_029
26 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_027
27 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_032
28 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_028
29 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_033
30 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_018
31 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_030
32 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_034
33 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_031
34 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_035
35 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_037
36 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_038
37 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_039
38 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_036
39 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_040
40 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_043
41 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_041
42 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_042
43 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_044
44 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_045
45 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_046
46 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_052
47 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_047
48 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_050
49 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_048
50 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_059
51 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_051
52 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_058
53 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_053
54 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_056
55 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_054
56 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_057
57 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_055
58 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_060
59 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_062
60 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_064
61 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_063
62 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_065
63 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_066
64 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_061
65 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_067
66 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_068
67 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_069
68 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_070
69 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_072
70 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_071
71 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_073
72 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_074
73 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_075
74 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_076
75 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_077
76 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_080
77 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_081
78 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_082
79 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_049
80 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_084
81 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_079
82 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_085
83 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_087
84 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_086
85 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_088
86 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_089
87 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_090
88 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_091
89 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_083
90 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_092
91 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_094
92 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_093
93 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_096
94 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_095
95 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_097
96 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_098
97 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_078
98 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_099
99 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_100
100 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_101
101 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_102
102 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_103
103 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_105
104 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_104
105 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_106
106 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_110
107 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_107
108 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_108
109 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_109
110 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_111
111 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_112
112 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_113
113 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_114
114 / 117
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_115
115 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_116
116 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210615_MCgallery_117
117 / 117
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: How is Justin Herbert Picking Up the New Offense?

"I think it's all right where it's supposed to be. It's been perfect."
news

From the Podium: Uchenna Nwosu Watching Tape of Former Top-10 Draft Pick

Ten quotes from Monday's media availability as the Chargers continue OTAs.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising