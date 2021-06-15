From the Podium: What's the Chargers Offense's Potential in 2021?

Although he admits there's only about a "30-40%" offensive overlap of what he did with the Saints to now, he admits the guys he's playing with on this Chargers squad can truly boost this offense's potential.

"I think when you have a high-powered offense and the talent with guys to make your offense high-powered, I think there's a lot of questions in the air about how (good) will we be? That's always gonna be a question. But seeing the talent that we have at receiver is just as good and we probably have better talent here than we had in New Orleans. So just seeing those guys with Mike (Williams), and Kee (Keenan Allen), and Jay (Jalen Guyton) lining up all across the field, different formations, splitting us out in different packages, I definitely think this offense has what it takes to become a high prolific offense in the NFL."