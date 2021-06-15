From the Podium: What's the Chargers Offense's Potential in 2021?

The 2021 offseason program is reaching its final chapter with mandatory minicamp taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
Over these two days, we'll hear from select players before they depart for the break before training camp begins.
Here are three takeaways from tight end Jared Cook, center Corey Linsley, and cornerback Chris Harris Jr.'s conferences.
Jared Cook on Anticipating a "High Prolific Offense"
When Jared Cook joined the Chargers this past spring, he came over with a familiar face in offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who was with Cook in New Orleans.
Cook had a very productive two years with the Saints totaling 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns and now looks to parlay that to his role on the Bolts.
Although he admits there's only about a "30-40%" offensive overlap of what he did with the Saints to now, he admits the guys he's playing with on this Chargers squad can truly boost this offense's potential.
"I think when you have a high-powered offense and the talent with guys to make your offense high-powered, I think there's a lot of questions in the air about how (good) will we be? That's always gonna be a question. But seeing the talent that we have at receiver is just as good and we probably have better talent here than we had in New Orleans. So just seeing those guys with Mike (Williams), and Kee (Keenan Allen), and Jay (Jalen Guyton) lining up all across the field, different formations, splitting us out in different packages, I definitely think this offense has what it takes to become a high prolific offense in the NFL."
Corey Linsley & Justin Herbert's "Most Important Thing" They're Accomplishing
It's been said many times that a quarterback-center relationship is likely the most important on a football team.
For Corey Linsley, he's going from the reigning MVP in Aaron Rodgers to the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Justin Herbert.
Building that rapport is extremely important, but according to Linsley, the pair share something in common that's helping them grow together.
"He's learning a new system just as much as I am. I guess I know a lot more of the run game and some of the pass coming from Green Bay, but we're both learning together and that's the most important thing to remember … From when I was here earlier to right now, it seems like he's picking it up really, really fast. We're communicating at a high level right now and it can be better for sure, and it will be, but anything I can offer from the past, (I will.)"
Chris Harris Jr. Returning to the Familiar
Just like Jared Cook with Joe Lombardi, Chris Harris Jr. has a few reunions of his own with members of this new coaching staff including head coach Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.
Both coaches were in Denver with Harris.
After joining a new team and learning a new system a year ago, Harris Jr. said there's familiarity for him with this new Chargers defense and as much as it benefits him, he's helping extend that to other members of the secondary as well.
"A lot of it, I've been running my whole career. Coming here last year, it was a whole scheme adjustment for me because I played in a system I'd never played in. This year, I'm very comfortable, I'm able to just be that extra quarterback back there for these guys because they're still learning the system. It's good to have me back there to help speed up their thinking and help them out for sure."
Check out the best photos from the first day of Chargers Mini-Camp at the Hoag Performance Center
