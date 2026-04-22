3 Chargers Mock Draft Scenarios for Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Chargers current edge rusher group could be the one they go into the season with. Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree and Kyle Kennard offer proven production, veteran leadership and potential with Kennard possibly ready to take a step in Year 2.

But this scenario gives us the chance to take Miami's Akheem Mesidor, who could be a plug-and-play prospect at edge rusher, with the 22nd overall pick.

Mesidor is listed at 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds and is coming off a highly productive senior season for the Hurricanes. Mesidor tallied 35.5 career sacks, 12.5 of which came in his final collegiate season. He also added 17.5 tackles for loss.

It's worth noting that Mesidor is an older prospect at 25 years old, but that means he is likely to be ready to play from the jump and might not to be brought along as much as a younger draftee.

Brugler wrote:

He is a disruptive force off the edge who is always playing 100 mph. He projects as a three-down NFL starter, with interior value on subpackages.

Simply put, the chance to put Mesidor on the field with Tuipulotu and Mack is something that could excite the Bolts front office and Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary. And with Mack and Dupree getting older, Mesidor could be paired with Tuipulotu for years to come at edge rusher.

As for Round 2, cornerback could be a sneaky need for the Chargers at some point in this draft, which is why Arizona State's Keith Abney was the pick at No. 55.

Abney is listed at 5-foot-10 and 188 and has solid college experience with 34 games played and six interceptions.

Brugler wrote of Abney:

Athletic instincts and competitive fire (in all areas) are exciting trademarks of his game. He has the makings of an NFL starter with inside-outside upside.

Much like edge rusher, this pick at cornerback could pay off in both 2026 and beyond. Abney could compete for playing time right away as a rookie with a group that includes Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. But with Jackson slated to be a free agent in 2027 and Hart and Still on the free agent docket in 2028, the selection of Abney could replenish the secondary a bit.

Farmer, by the way, was the pick at No. 86 again here by coincidence. To reiterate, he would provide depth at worst and could be a starter somewhat soon in the NFL.

Both of these above scenarios have the Chargers sticking and picking at No. 22.

But let's dive into a fun Round 1 trade scenario for Thursday night.