Where Are the Chargers in Week 1 NFL Power Rankings?

Chargers football is back.

The Bolts open the 2026 regular season at home against the Cardinals in Week 1. Kickoff against Arizona from SoFi Stadium is at 1:25 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.

NFL analysts and publications have released their weekly power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 1.

No. 8: Chad Graff and Josh Kendall – The Athletic

Star offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater enter the season healthy, and it'll be fun to watch this offense under new coordinator Mike McDaniel.

No. 9: Diante Lee – The Ringer

I've bought into what the Chargers have built this offseason. With new coordinators (Mike McDaniel on offense, Chris O'Leary on defense) at the helm, Los Angeles is both developing its own iteration of the Shanahan-McVay offensive system and maintaining its version of the Mike Macdonald–Jesse Minter scheme that's been on the cutting edge of modern defense.

This team has the systems in place to build a contender. And if the offensive line is solid enough to keep quarterback Justin Herbert upright, we could see L.A. take a leap toward a bona fide championship level.

No. 10: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated