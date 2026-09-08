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Where Are the Chargers in Week 1 NFL Power Rankings?

Sep 08, 2026 at 02:19 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

PowerRankingsCardinals

Chargers football is back.

The Bolts open the 2026 regular season at home against the Cardinals in Week 1. Kickoff against Arizona from SoFi Stadium is at 1:25 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.

NFL analysts and publications have released their weekly power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 1.

No. 8: Chad Graff and Josh Kendall – The Athletic

Star offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater enter the season healthy, and it'll be fun to watch this offense under new coordinator Mike McDaniel.

No. 9: Diante Lee – The Ringer

I've bought into what the Chargers have built this offseason. With new coordinators (Mike McDaniel on offense, Chris O'Leary on defense) at the helm, Los Angeles is both developing its own iteration of the Shanahan-McVay offensive system and maintaining its version of the Mike Macdonald–Jesse Minter scheme that's been on the cutting edge of modern defense.

This team has the systems in place to build a contender. And if the offensive line is solid enough to keep quarterback Justin Herbert upright, we could see L.A. take a leap toward a bona fide championship level.

No. 10: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated

I want it on record one last time after saying it all offseason: I think we're going to be just as impressed—if not more—with the way Chris O'Leary calls this defense as we are the way Mike McDaniel calls the offense. Jesse Minter is a big loss for the Chargers, but O'Leary has been honing his skills as a play-caller and can keep this defense at an elite level, which matters in such a run-heavy system.

Photos: Chargers Unveil "The Storm is Coming" Mural in Torrance

The Chargers unveiled "The Storm is Coming," a new mural by Los Angeles artist Robert Vargas at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance. The event celebrated the mural's completion with remarks from Vargas, Torrance Mayor Sharon Kalani and Chargers Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing & Creative Jason Lavine before the artwork was officially revealed to guests.

The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
53 / 99

The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers unveil the new "The Storm is Coming" mural on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance, CA.

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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No. 10: Gary Davenport – Bleacher Report

The Los Angeles Chargers are usually offseason darlings, though they have earned it under head coach Jim Harbaugh, going 11-6 in back-to-back seasons.

It's fair to note the loss of former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who took over as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Sure, this team will score a lot of points under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, but it may also struggle to keep defenses out of the end zone as the players adjust to first-year play-caller Chris O'Leary.

No. 12: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk

No. 13: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports

No. 14: NFL Nation: Kris Rhim – ESPN

Milestone to watch: Justin Herbert becoming the fourth quarterback with at least 28,000 passing yards in his first seven seasons, joining Peyton Manning (29,442), Patrick Mahomes (28,424) and Matt Ryan (28,166).

Herbert has thrown fewer than the 3,180 yards he needs to reach 28K just once in his career. That year was 2023, when he sustained a season-ending injury to his right index finger but still threw for 3,134 yards in 13 games. With new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, barring any injury, Hebert should have one of the most productive seasons of his career and reach this mark late in the season.

Related Links

Photos: Chargers Kick Off 2026 Season Practices

Check out the best photos from practice on Monday at The Bolt in El Segundo!

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Brenen Thompson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
105 / 106

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.
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The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 7, 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA.

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
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No. 14: Christian D'Andrea & Robert Zeglinski – For the Win

No. 14: theScore Staff – The Score

At this time last year, the Chargers had already lost star left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury and then lost their other top tackle, Joe Alt, a month into the regular season. Both are back healthy, so Justin Herbert should get to enjoy the best protection he's had since entering the NFL.

No. 15:  Nate Davis – USA Today

No. 16:  Nick Shook – NFL.com

They might cook up something special with Mike McDaniel now running the show offensively. That backfield is mighty fascinating.

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