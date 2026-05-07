Which Chargers Players Could Flash at Rookie Minicamp?

What position battle heading into minicamp is being overlooked but could seriously impact Week 1 starters? (via Twitter)

I'm taking this question to mean June's mandatory minicamp and not rookie minicamp.

But the position group I'm most intrigued with right now is the offensive line.

Not necessarily because of the position battles, but because of the storylines surrounding that unit.

Obviously, the health and return of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will be closely monitored this offseason, especially as training camp gets closer. If those two are back in their usual form by Week 1, that's a massive boost for the group.

Tyler Biadasz is the new center, and his rapport with Justin Herbert will also be fun to track in the coming months.

While those three veterans are obvious starters, Cole Strange should likely be included in that group after Harbaugh said in late March that he was the starting right guard at the moment.

As for left guard, the early read seems to be that Trevor Penning and second-round pick Jake Slaughter will battle for the starting spot there.

The rest of the group is much deeper than a year ago. Trey Pipkins III is the swing tackle while fourth-rounder Travis Burke could fill that role down the road.

Branson Taylor, Kayode Awosika, Ben Cleveland and Josh Kaltenberger are depth pieces along the interior, as are 2026 sixth-round picks Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey.

That's 14 players I've mentioned along the offensive line. With nine or maybe 10 roster spots available, the competition will be fierce within that group for playing time and confirmed roles.

Are we getting a presser today? If so by who? (via Twitter)

This was sent on Monday, and there was no press conference then because of rookie minicamp this week.

However, Friday will be jam packed as Mike McDaniel, O'Leary and Ryan Ficken are each scheduled to speak at the podium. There will also be a player or two on the docket for a presser.

This is the first time we've heard from McDaniel and O'Leary since their introductory press conferences, so there will be plenty to cover with free agency, the draft and the early portion of the offseason program.