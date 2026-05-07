Which Chargers Players Could Flash at Rookie Minicamp?

Welcome back to the Chargers Mailbag!
We'll run a Mailbag each month during the offseason. Send in submissions for the Mailbag on Twitter @EricLSmith or by email at eric.smith@chargers.nfl.com.
Off we go...
Is there a list of the rookie minicamp tryout invitees? (via Twitter)
Is there a sleeper rookie or UDFA who has a legit shot to make the 53-man roster? (via Twitter)
The Chargers don't post an official list of rookie minicamp participants, but the bulk of the group is already known.
The eight 2026 draft picks will obviously be there, as well as the group of undrafted free agents the Chargers agreed to terms with after the draft.
There are usually some Year 2 players who are also in attendance, either because they were injured last year or are at a position where bodies are needed.
For example, the Chargers didn't draft a quarterback and didn't announce an addition to that position with their UDFA group.
As a result, DJ Uiagalelei — a 2025 undrafted free agent — should be in attendance so that the Chargers have a quarterback on the field for practice.
As for an UDFA who could flash this offseason, Isaiah World would have topped the list, but he suffered a torn ACL in January so the 6-foot-6, 323-pound offensive tackle might need a de-facto medical redshirt year as he recovers.
Instead, I'll go with edge rusher Nadame Tucker, who posted 14.5 sacks last season while playing under Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary at Western Michigan.
Sean Spence, Tucker's position coach at Western Michigan, is now the Chargers linebackers coach.
I'm not saying that Tucker is going to make the 53-man roster by any means, especially with a group that includes Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and first-round pick Akheem Mesidor, plus Bud Dupree, Kyle Kennard and Garmon Randolph.
But maybe Tucker shows some juice and earns a spot on the practice squad, which would be a little bit of a feel-good story for the 25-year-old Tucker.
Check out some photos of the Chargers Phase 1 Week 3 workout of the 2026 off-season program.
Do you know when the schedule will be out? What game are you looking forward to the most? (Chris vis email)
I do not know when the schedule will be released.
But ICMYI, I did take my annual stab at predicting the Chargers 2026 schedule.
This is always one of my favorite exercises of the entire year, even if I'm not always overly accurate. For reference, I've gotten two games correct in each of the past two seasons.
Here's hoping I can set a new personal best with three (or more) accurate predictions this year.
In terms of most anticipated games, two stand out in my mind.
First, a road date with the Ravens.
Jim Harbaugh goes up against Jesse Minter. And the schematic chess match between Minter and Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel should be fascinating.
There are also two elite quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson, a pair of game-changing safeties in Derwin James, Jr. and Kyle Hamilton and a host of other star players on both teams.
The other is the road date in Seattle against the defending Super Bowl champs.
This will be a measuring stick game for McDaniel and Herbert as they face a ferocious defensive group under Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald.
And personally, Seattle is one of my favorite cities to visit and the atmosphere at Lumen Field is tough to top.
Frankly, I'm excited for every game on the schedule, but those two stick out right away.
What position battle heading into minicamp is being overlooked but could seriously impact Week 1 starters? (via Twitter)
I'm taking this question to mean June's mandatory minicamp and not rookie minicamp.
But the position group I'm most intrigued with right now is the offensive line.
Not necessarily because of the position battles, but because of the storylines surrounding that unit.
Obviously, the health and return of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will be closely monitored this offseason, especially as training camp gets closer. If those two are back in their usual form by Week 1, that's a massive boost for the group.
Tyler Biadasz is the new center, and his rapport with Justin Herbert will also be fun to track in the coming months.
While those three veterans are obvious starters, Cole Strange should likely be included in that group after Harbaugh said in late March that he was the starting right guard at the moment.
As for left guard, the early read seems to be that Trevor Penning and second-round pick Jake Slaughter will battle for the starting spot there.
The rest of the group is much deeper than a year ago. Trey Pipkins III is the swing tackle while fourth-rounder Travis Burke could fill that role down the road.
Branson Taylor, Kayode Awosika, Ben Cleveland and Josh Kaltenberger are depth pieces along the interior, as are 2026 sixth-round picks Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey.
That's 14 players I've mentioned along the offensive line. With nine or maybe 10 roster spots available, the competition will be fierce within that group for playing time and confirmed roles.
Are we getting a presser today? If so by who? (via Twitter)
This was sent on Monday, and there was no press conference then because of rookie minicamp this week.
However, Friday will be jam packed as Mike McDaniel, O'Leary and Ryan Ficken are each scheduled to speak at the podium. There will also be a player or two on the docket for a presser.
This is the first time we've heard from McDaniel and O'Leary since their introductory press conferences, so there will be plenty to cover with free agency, the draft and the early portion of the offseason program.
My colleague, Omar Navarro, and I will have everything covered for you Friday on Chargers.com from The Bolt.