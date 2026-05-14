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Chargers Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

May 14, 2026 at 04:30 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers have announced their 2026 preseason schedule.

The Bolts will play a total of three preseason games, with the final two at SoFi Stadium.

And in a unique twist, all of the Chargers will also see all three preseason opponents during the regular season.

The Chargers open preseason play in Houston against the Texans. Kickoff from NRG Stadium will be in August 13 at 5 p.m. (PT). Los Angeles and Houston will then meet in Week 9 of the regular season at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers then return home for their final two preseason games beginning with a contest against the 49ers, with kickoff against San Francisco at 7 p.m. (PT) on August 20.

The Chargers will host the 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football.

Jim Harbaugh's team will then conclude preseason play with a home game against the Rams on August 27, with kickoff at 7 p.m. (PT). The teams will meet SoFi Stadium in Week 8 of the regular season, with the Chargers as the road team.

The Chargers then open the 2026 regular season with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

All Chargers preseason games will air on CBS2 LA.

Go here for Chargers single-game tickets.

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