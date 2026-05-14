Los Angeles Chargers 2026 Schedule Announced

2026 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK DATE OPPONENT TIME (PT) TELEVISION

Pre 1 Thurs. Aug. 13 at Houston Texans 5:00 pm CBS2 LA

Pre 2 Thurs. Aug. 20 San Francisco 49ers 7:00 pm CBS2 LA

Pre 3 Thurs. Aug. 27 Los Angeles Rams 7:00 pm CBS2 LA

2026 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK DATE OPPONENT TIME (PT) TELEVISION

1 Sun. Sept. 13 Arizona Cardinals 1:25 pm CBS

2 Sun. Sept. 20 Las Vegas Raiders 1:05 pm CBS

3 Sun. Sept. 27 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 am FOX

4 Sun. Oct. 4 at Seattle Seahawks 1:25 pm CBS

5 Sun. Oct. 11 Denver Broncos 1:05 pm CBS

6 Sun. Oct. 18 at Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 pm CBS

7 Sun. Oct. 25 BYE — —

8 Sun. Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Rams 1:05 pm FOX

9 Sun. Nov. 8 Houston Texans 1:05 pm CBS

10 Mon. Nov. 16 at Baltimore Ravens 5:15 pm ESPN

11 Sun. Nov. 22 New York Jets 1:05 pm FOX

12 Sun. Nov. 29 New England Patriots 5:20 pm NBC

13 Sun. Dec. 6 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10:00 am CBS

14 Sun. Dec. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05 pm CBS

15 Thurs. Dec. 17 San Francisco 49ers 5:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

16 Sun. Dec. 27 at Miami Dolphins 10:00 am FOX

17 TBD Kansas City Chiefs TBD TBD

18 TBD at Denver Broncos TBD TBD

Home Games in Bold

This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; for Monday Night Football at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday Night, in which case the initially scheduled Thursday/Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET.

As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, three games will be played on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit *https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures*.

SCHEDULE NOTES…

vs. Arizona, Sun., Sept. 13, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers hold an 11-5 (.688) all-time advantage against Arizona. Los Angeles has won five of the last seven games, including a 25-24 come-from-behind victory in 2022. The season-opening matchup is the second in the series to take place on Kickoff Weekend.

Las Vegas, Sun., Sept. 20, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers have won 17 of the past 23 home contests against the Raiders, scoring 20-plus points in all but five of those matchups. The Bolts ran off a streak of seven-straight home wins against the division rival from 2003-09. Over the last two seasons, Los Angeles has averaged 184.0 rushing yards in home games against the Raiders.

at Buffalo, Sun., Sept. 27, 10:00 a.m. PT (FOX) — Los Angeles heads to Buffalo for the first time since 2020, having won 11 of the 18 games on the road in the series. The Bolts have won two of the last three away games against the Bills and four of the last six games in the series overall.

at Seattle, Sun., Oct. 4, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers have won three of the last five games against the former division foe, including a 25-17 victory in Seattle in 2018. The Seahawks have a 27-25 advantage in the all-time series. Every game in Seattle since 1998 between the teams has been decided by one score.

vs. Denver, Sun., Oct. 11, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Bolts hold a 39-27 regular-season home record against the Broncos. Last season, the Chargers defeated Denver, 23-20, in Week 3 to become the first team in 20 years to defeat three division teams in the first three weeks of a season. In all, the Chargers have posted 20-plus points in 13 of the past 20 home contests against the Broncos.

at Kansas City, Sun., Oct. 18, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers look to win in Kansas City for the second-straight year, which would be the first time with back-to-back wins on the road against the Chiefs since 2020-21. The 2025 victory saw the Bolts record five sacks and hold Kansas City to less than 200 net passing yards in what ended up being tied for the third-coldest game in Chargers history.

at Los Angeles Rams, Sun., Nov. 1, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX) —The Chargers have won three of the last five matchups overall against the Rams and have a 6-7 record in the all-time series. The most recent contest between the teams came on New Year's Day, with the Chargers winning 31-10. The 21-point victory was the largest for the Chargers over the Rams since 1979 and saw quarterback Justin Herbert throw for two touchdowns.

vs. Houston, Sun., Nov. 8, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers host the Texans for the second-straight year, sporting a 6-4 record all-time in the regular season against Houston. The Bolts have eclipsed 20 points in all but one of those regular-season contests against the Texans.

at Baltimore, Mon., Nov. 16, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN) — The Week 10 matchup marks just the sixth regular-season game the Chargers play in Baltimore against the Ravens. The Bolts beat the Ravens in the 2018 AFC Wild Card matchup, 23-17. The game marks the second Monday Night Football matchup in the series.

vs. New York Jets, Sun., Nov. 22, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX) — Los Angeles plays the Jets at home for the first time since 2020, when Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns in a six-point victory at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers have an all-time record of 24-12-1 against the Jets, including wins in the last five matchups. Los Angeles won the most recent game in the series on the road in 2023, 27-6, as Derius Davis returned a punt for an 87-yard touchdown, the fifth-longest punt return in franchise history.

vs. New England, Sun., Nov. 29, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC) — Los Angeles heads to New England for third time in four seasons, winning each of the last two contests. The Bolts won most recently in 2024, 40-7, to clinch a postseason berth behind wide receiver Ladd McConkey's eight receptions and two touchdown grabs. The Patriots hold a 24-16-2 advantage in the all-time series, with five of the last eight regular-season matchups have been decided by less than 10 points. The matchup marks the fifth in the series to be played on Sunday Night Football.

at Tampa Bay, Sun., Dec. 6, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS) — With a regular-season record of 8-5 (.615) against the Buccaneers, the Bolts head to Tampa Bay for the first time since 2020. Four of the past seven games between the teams were decided by one score. In the all-time series, the Chargers are 5-1 when scoring 25-plus points.

at Las Vegas, Sun., Dec. 13., 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — Los Angeles has won 14 of the past 22 games against the Raiders on the road, including the Week 2 contest last season, 20-9. Of the past 17 road games in the series, 10 have been decided by one score, including three overtime contests.

vs. San Francisco, Thurs., Dec. 17, 5:15 p.m. PT (PRIME VIDEO) — In seven of 15 games against the 49ers, the Chargers have posted 20-plus points, including five-straight wins from 2002-18. Los Angeles won the last three home contests against San Francisco, averaging 27.7 points scored in those games. The Chargers won the lone Thursday Night Football matchup in the series, 34-7 — a 2010 Week 15 home bout in December.

at Miami, Sun., Dec. 27, 10:00 a.m. PT (FOX) — The Chargers head to Miami for the second-straight year, looking to win again after a 29-27 victory in Week 6 last season. The Dolphins hold an 18-16 mark all-time between the teams, while Los Angeles has an 11-2 record in the series when scoring at least 25 points.

vs, Kansas City, Date TBD, Time TBD (TBD) — The Chargers have an all-time regular-season home record against the Chiefs of 32-32-1, with the last seven matchups being decided by one score. The Bolts defeated Kansas City in the season opener last year as the home team in São Paulo, Brazil.

at Denver, Date TBD, Time TBD (TBD) — Los Angeles closes the season at Denver for the second-straight season, looking to win in Denver for the second time under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. 12 of the last 16 matchups in the Mile High City have been decided by one score, including six of them by less than seven points. The season finale marks the first time the Bolts close against the same team in back-to-back years since 2019-20 (Kansas City).

ADDITIONAL SCHEDULE NOTES…

Season Opener Notes — The Bolts open the season against Arizona, the second time the teams will square off in a season opener. The Chargers have won six of the last seven season openers overall and marks just the third Week 1 matchup with an NFC West opponent. The Chargers have a 38-28 record in season openers, including a 20-10 mark when playing as the home team in the season-opening contest.

Season Finale Notes — Los Angeles closes the season at Denver, marking the 17th season finale against the Broncos and the ninth to take place on the road. The Chargers have a 9-7 record in season finales against Denver, winning three of the last six such games. The Bolts have closed the season on the road 30 times, going 11-19 in those games. Los Angeles has an all-time regular-season finale record of 32-34.