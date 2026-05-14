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Top Reactions to Chargers Halo Schedule Release Video

May 14, 2026 at 04:34 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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The 2026 Chargers regular season schedule is here — which means another iconic schedule release video.

The Bolts released their popular anime schedule release video in 2022 and 2023 that lauded high praise and earned award nominations, as well as their Sims 2 video game video that crushed in 2024. Then last year, they released their Minecraft edition.

Photos: Chargers 2026 Halo Schedule Release

Check out the Chargers 2026 Schedule Release in Halo! Click here to watch the full video and the top reactions from the internet!

1 - Halo Gallery Intro
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2 - Halo Gallery Menu
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3 - Halo Gallery Map Select
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4 - Halo Gallery Cardinals
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5 - Halo Gallery Cardinals 2
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6 - Halo Gallery Cardinals Post Match
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7 - Halo Gallery Raiders Intro
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8 - Halo Gallery Raiders BradyVision
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9 - Halo Gallery Raiders Spartan
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10 - Halo Gallery Bills Intro
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11 - Halo Gallery Bills Spartan
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12 - Halo Gallery Seahawks Intro
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13 - Halo Gallery Seahawks Action
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14 - Halo Gallery ECRA
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15 - Halo Gallery Broncos Intro
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16 - Halo Gallery Broncos Interview
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17 - Halo Gallery Broncos Action
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18 - Halo Gallery Chiefs Shop Page
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19 - Halo Gallery Chiefs Shop 2
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20 - Halo Gallery Chiefs Shop 3
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21 - Halo Gallery Chargers Bye
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22 - Halo Gallery Rams Intro
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23 - Halo Gallery Rams IG Live
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24 - Halo Gallery Rams Action
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25 - Halo Gallery Texans Intro
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26 - Halo Gallery Texans Action
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27 - Halo Gallery Texans Action 2
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28 - Halo Gallery Ravens Intro
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29 - Halo Gallery Ravens Action
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30 - Halo Gallery Ravens Action 2
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31 - Halo Gallery Ravens Error Message
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32 - Halo Gallery Jets Intro
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33 - Halo Gallery Jets Same Five
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34 - Halo Gallery Jets Action
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35 - Halo Gallery Jets Combine Scene
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36 - Halo Gallery Patriots Intro
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37 - Halo Gallery Patriots Action
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38 - Halo Gallery Pats Skip Scene
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39 - Halo Gallery Patriots Action 2
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40 - Halo Gallery Patriots Action 3
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41 - Halo Gallery Patriots Action 4
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42 - Halo Gallery Bucs Intro
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43 - Halo Gallery Bucs Mike Evans
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44 - Halo Gallery Bucs Action 2
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45 - Halo Gallery Bucs Action 3
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46 - Halo Gallery Raiders Intro 2
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47 - Halo Gallery Raiders 2 Grunts
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48 - Halo Gallery 49ers Intro
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49 - Halo Gallery 49ers Spartans
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50 - Halo Gallery 49ers Action
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51 - Halo Gallery 49ers Action 2
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52 - Halo Gallery Dolphins Intro
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53 - Halo Gallery Dolphins Action
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54 - Halo Gallery Dolphins Action 2
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55 - Halo Gallery Dolphins Action 4
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56 - Halo Gallery Chiefs Intro 2
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57 - Halo Gallery Chiefs 2 Action
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58 - Halo Gallery Chiefs 2 Action 2
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59 - Halo Gallery Broncos 2 Intro
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60 - Halo Gallery Broncos 2 Action
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61 - Halo Gallery Broncos 2 Bluecifer
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62 - Halo Gallery Broncos 2 Penguin
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63 - Halo Gallery End Credits 1
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64 - Halo Gallery End Credits 2
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65 - Halo Gallery End Credits 3
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Check out the internet's reaction to the new schedule release video and the watch full video below:

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