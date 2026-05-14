Top Reactions to Chargers Halo Schedule Release Video

The 2026 Chargers regular season schedule is here — which means another iconic schedule release video.
The Bolts released their popular anime schedule release video in 2022 and 2023 that lauded high praise and earned award nominations, as well as their Sims 2 video game video that crushed in 2024. Then last year, they released their Minecraft edition.
Check out the Chargers 2026 Schedule Release in Halo! Click here to watch the full video and the top reactions from the internet!
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Check out the internet's reaction to the new schedule release video and the watch full video below: