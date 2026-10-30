3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Rams in Week 8

The Chargers are back from the bye week with a short road trip.
The Bolts will face the Rams in Week 8 as the away team at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
Here are three players to watch on Sunday against the Rams:
CB Tarheeb Still
The third-year Chargers cornerback has quietly put together another rock-solid season.
Still has played in all six games for the Bolts secondary, logging 22 total tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and is tied for third on the team with three passes defensed.
He's also allowing the lowest completion percentage of his career so far, according to Pro Football Focus.
The cornerback also ranks 11th in yards per reception allowed (8.1) among his position that have been targeted at least 15 times, as he's been able to limit the big play on par with what he did last season.
Still has been able to show his flexibility with Derwin James, Jr., missing the last couple of games as he's seen his reps in the slot increased in addition to his usual time on the outside.
And coming off the bye, another big test awaits Still and the secondary with Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Nacua has tallied 45 receptions for 485 yards and two scores in five games to start his season, as his 97 yards per game rank third in the NFL.
He's been as dangerous as ever with the ball in his hands as well, placing second in the league with 51.8 percent of his yards coming after the catch.
Just like Still, the Rams receiver lines up just about anywhere — in the slot and out wide on both sides.
Limiting the damage Nacua does in the receiving game will be key in slowing down the Rams offense, and Still figures to be in the middle of it.
Check out the best photos from practice on Wednesday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
WR Ladd McConkey
A return from the third-year wide receiver could be a major boost for the Chargers offense.
McConkey has yet to clear concussion protocol as of Friday morning but did practice in full both Wednesday and Thursday.
The receiver tallied 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown in the first three games of the season before being hampered by injuries over the past number of weeks.
He battled a foot injury that limited him in Week 4 and kept him out of Week 5, before returning in Week 6 but then being ruled out with a concussion.
But there's no question McConkey plays a key role in moving the chains, as 11 of his receptions have gone for first downs this season.
The Rams defense enters Week 8 ranked fourth in the NFL allowing just 186.3 passing yards per game.
The Chargers offense is looking to come off the bye rolling, and McConkey coming back in the lineup could help in a big way.
"Just feel like we owe it to everybody: to ourselves, to our team, to our players, to our fans, to the organization. Just do everything in our power to improve," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday about the offense.
Check out the best photos from practice on Thursday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
OT Travis Burke
The Chargers have relied on the rookie fourth-round pick in recent weeks.
Burke came in Week 3's contest against the Seahawks after right tackle Joe Alt left the game and did not return and started the final two games before the bye as the team's left tackle.
And he was ready for the moment after learning from some of the game's best all summer.
"I feel like shown a lot of growth in every aspect in my life, on and off the field," Burke said a couple of weeks ago. "I got great mentors around here, sitting behind two of the best tackles in the league.
"Taking in everything they have to give definitely helped me a lot to grow," Burke added.
He allowed just one sack and one quarterback hit in his pair of starts against the Broncos and Chiefs and had his moments.
However, he's been a standout particularly in the run game, where his force has been apparent from the jump.
Burke ranked third among all tackles in the two weeks he started with a 82.0 PFF run grade and was a difference maker in that aspect.
Coming off the bye week, the Chargers are slated to get Alt back in the lineup. With the tackle duo of Alt and Burke, the offense will look to get an advantage at the line of scrimmage.