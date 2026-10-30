3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Rams in Week 8

OT Travis Burke

The Chargers have relied on the rookie fourth-round pick in recent weeks.

Burke came in Week 3's contest against the Seahawks after right tackle Joe Alt left the game and did not return and started the final two games before the bye as the team's left tackle.

And he was ready for the moment after learning from some of the game's best all summer.

"I feel like shown a lot of growth in every aspect in my life, on and off the field," Burke said a couple of weeks ago. "I got great mentors around here, sitting behind two of the best tackles in the league.

"Taking in everything they have to give definitely helped me a lot to grow," Burke added.

He allowed just one sack and one quarterback hit in his pair of starts against the Broncos and Chiefs and had his moments.

However, he's been a standout particularly in the run game, where his force has been apparent from the jump.

Burke ranked third among all tackles in the two weeks he started with a 82.0 PFF run grade and was a difference maker in that aspect.