A Look at the Los Angeles Chargers 2027 Opponents 

The Chargers 2027 opponents will be finalized soon.
The Chargers will play their regular division opponents as well as teams from the AFC North and NFC North in 2027.
They will then host the same place finisher in the AFC East and NFC East, but will travel to play the same place finisher in the AFC South.
Here are the Chargers 2027 opponents:
Chargers Home Opponents
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
AFC East TBD
NFC East TBD
View photos of the Chargers 2026 roster.
Chargers Road Opponents
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
AFC South TBD