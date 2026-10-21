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A Look at the Los Angeles Chargers 2027 Opponents 

Oct 21, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers 2027 opponents will be finalized soon.

The Chargers will play their regular division opponents as well as teams from the AFC North and NFC North in 2027.

They will then host the same place finisher in the AFC East and NFC East, but will travel to play the same place finisher in the AFC South.

Here are the Chargers 2027 opponents:

Chargers Home Opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

AFC East TBD

NFC East TBD

Chargers 2026 Roster

View photos of the Chargers 2026 roster.

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
1 / 162

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
2 / 162

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
3 / 162

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
4 / 162

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#2 | S | Elijah Molden
5 / 162

#2 | S | Elijah Molden

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden
6 / 162

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
7 / 162

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
8 / 162

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
9 / 162

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
10 / 162

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei
11 / 162

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei
12 / 162

#7 | QB | DJ Uiagalelei

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
13 / 162

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
14 / 162

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
15 / 162

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
16 / 162

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
17 / 162

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
18 / 162

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
19 / 162

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
20 / 162

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
21 / 162

#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
22 / 162

#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
23 / 162

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
24 / 162

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#16 | P | JK Scott
25 / 162

#16 | P | JK Scott

#16 | P | JK Scott
26 / 162

#16 | P | JK Scott

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
27 / 162

#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
28 / 162

#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
29 / 162

#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
30 / 162

#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
31 / 162

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
32 / 162

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
33 / 162

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
34 / 162

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
35 / 162

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
36 / 162

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
37 / 162

#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
38 / 162

#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
39 / 162

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
40 / 162

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
41 / 162

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
42 / 162

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
43 / 162

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
44 / 162

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
45 / 162

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
46 / 162

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci
47 / 162

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci
48 / 162

#40 | TE | Hayden Rucci

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
49 / 162

#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
50 / 162

#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock
51 / 162

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock
52 / 162

#44 | FB/DL | Scott Matlock

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
53 / 162

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
54 / 162

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
55 / 162

#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
56 / 162

#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
57 / 162

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
58 / 162

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy
59 / 162

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy
60 / 162

#50 | OLB | Caleb Murphy

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
61 / 162

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
62 / 162

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips
63 / 162

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips
64 / 162

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
65 / 162

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
66 / 162

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
67 / 162

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
68 / 162

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor
69 / 162

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor
70 / 162

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
71 / 162

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
72 / 162

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
73 / 162

#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
74 / 162

#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#71 | G | Branson Taylor
75 / 162

#71 | G | Branson Taylor

#71 | G | Branson Taylor
76 / 162

#71 | G | Branson Taylor

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
77 / 162

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
78 / 162

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
79 / 162

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
80 / 162

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
81 / 162

#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
82 / 162

#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
83 / 162

#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
84 / 162

#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.
85 / 162

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.
86 / 162

#82 | WR | Theo Wease Jr.

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
87 / 162

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
88 / 162

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
89 / 162

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
90 / 162

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
91 / 162

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
92 / 162

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
93 / 162

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
94 / 162

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
95 / 162

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
96 / 162

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
97 / 162

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
98 / 162

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
99 / 162

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
100 / 162

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
101 / 162

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
102 / 162

#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
103 / 162

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
104 / 162

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
105 / 162

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
106 / 162

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

Practice Squad
107 / 162
#6 | QB | Jake Browning
108 / 162

#6 | QB | Jake Browning

#6 | QB | Jake Browning
109 / 162

#6 | QB | Jake Browning

#25 | LB | Junior Colson
110 / 162

#25 | LB | Junior Colson

#25 | LB | Junior Colson
111 / 162

#25 | LB | Junior Colson

029_Elam_Kaiir_1
112 / 162
#29 | CB | Kaiir Elam
113 / 162

#29 | CB | Kaiir Elam

#31 | WR | Tejhaun Palmer
114 / 162

#31 | WR | Tejhaun Palmer

#31 | WR | Tejhaun Palmer
115 / 162

#31 | WR | Tejhaun Palmer

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson
116 / 162

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson
117 / 162

#35 | RB | Amar Johnson

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter
118 / 162

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter
119 / 162

#37 | CB | Isas Waxter

#39 | WR | Luke Grimm
120 / 162

#39 | WR | Luke Grimm

#39 | WR | Luke Grimm
121 / 162

#39 | WR | Luke Grimm

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II
122 / 162

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II
123 / 162

#51 | OLB | Andre Carter II

#57 | LB | Lander Barton
124 / 162

#57 | LB | Lander Barton

#57 | LB | Lander Barton
125 / 162

#57 | LB | Lander Barton

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill
126 / 162

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill
127 / 162

#61 | T | Daniel Brunskill

#64 | DL | Terry Webb
128 / 162

#64 | DL | Terry Webb

#64 | DL | Terry Webb
129 / 162

#64 | DL | Terry Webb

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger
130 / 162

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger
131 / 162

#68 | C | Josh Kaltenberger

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi
132 / 162

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi
133 / 162

#78 | T | Laekin Vakalahi

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert
134 / 162

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert
135 / 162

#81 | TE | Patrick Herbert

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings
136 / 162

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings
137 / 162

#87 | WR | Gary Jennings

#96 | DL | Myles Adams
138 / 162

#96 | DL | Myles Adams

#96 | DL | Myles Adams
139 / 162

#96 | DL | Myles Adams

practice squad; injured
140 / 162
#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda
141 / 162

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda
142 / 162

#49 | TE | Evan Svoboda

Reserve:Injured
143 / 162
#5 | QB | Trey Lance
144 / 162

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
145 / 162

#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
146 / 162

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
147 / 162

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
148 / 162

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
149 / 162

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz
150 / 162

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz
151 / 162

#63 | C | Tyler Biadasz

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater
152 / 162

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater
153 / 162

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
154 / 162

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
155 / 162

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III
156 / 162

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III
157 / 162

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III

#83 | TE | David Njoku
158 / 162

#83 | TE | David Njoku

#83 | TE | David Njoku
159 / 162

#83 | TE | David Njoku

Reserve:Injured; Non-Football Injury
160 / 162
#67 | T | Isaiah World
161 / 162

#67 | T | Isaiah World

#67 | T | Isaiah World
162 / 162

#67 | T | Isaiah World

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Chargers Road Opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

AFC South TBD

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