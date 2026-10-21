A Look at the Los Angeles Chargers 2027 Opponents 

The Chargers 2027 opponents will be finalized soon.

The Chargers will play their regular division opponents as well as teams from the AFC North and NFC North in 2027.

They will then host the same place finisher in the AFC East and NFC East, but will travel to play the same place finisher in the AFC South.

Here are the Chargers 2027 opponents:

Chargers Home Opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

AFC East TBD