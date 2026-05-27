Why the Chargers Extended Derwin James With Multi-Year Contract

There's a reason Derwin James, Jr. always breaks down the pregame huddle.
In those moments before kickoff, there are all sorts of emotions on the field: excitement, nerves, anticipation.
James' leadership serves as a steady and persistent force for the Bolts, and it's a pairing between a player and team that is just a seamless fit.
That's why Tuesday's news that the Chargers and James have agreed on a new multi-year contract extension was hardly a surprise.
James is an alpha, an ultimate leader and someone who has helped set the standard and create the culture under Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.
James went into detail with Chargers.com last season about how he energizes the Bolts — both on defense and as a team — on a weekly basis.
"To let them know, you make a play for one week, or we can have a stretch where we have five perfect games, no matter a win or loss, keep it to the same standard and same routine," James told Chargers.com. "Same formula to get better every week no matter what."
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign. James recorded 94 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 8 quarterback hits in the 2025-2026 NFL season.
James, a five-time Pro Bowler, is routinely a team captain and someone whom everyone looks at for inspiration.
"When he breaks down the team, three words, 'Be the best.' That's the standard," Harbaugh said during the 2025 season. "He is the one that is constantly holding himself and everybody to that standard.
"He's pretty cool because I want to do it because that's the standard he set," Harbaugh added. "We're all striving for that."
Khalil Mack, a leader in his own right, added: "Just being around this league the last 12 years, I've never been around a guy like that. He's a super energetic guy but then he goes out there on the practice field, game field, and he puts it on tape.
"It's unique when you got a player like him in the building," Mack added. "It's one of those things where you don't come around guys like that often."
And we haven't even gotten to James' on-field ability yet, where he's a tone setter and is still among the league's best safeties as he enters his age-30 season.
James has earned back-to-back, Second-Team All-Pro honors at slot cornerback. He's garnered five overall All-Pro nods: First and Second-Team selections in 2018 at two different positions before earning Second-Team nods in 2022, 2024 and 2025.
James finished the 2025 regular season second on the team with 94 total tackles to go along with seven passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and six tackles for loss.
He also tacked on three interceptions, which tied a career-high and were the most he's had since his rookie season in 2018. That included James' legendary pick to seal a Week 15 road win at Arrowhead while in coverage on Travis Kelce.
James also finished third among all safeties with 13 total pressures in 2025 and tallied 34 total stops, according to Pro Football Focus, which are plays that constitute a failure for the offense. The do-it-all safety also allowed a 68.4 passer rating when targeted during the regular season, second-best of his career and best since 2022.
Check out Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, and kicker Cameron Dicker participate in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games in San Francisco, CA.
And his versatility of being able to play anywhere on the field — hence those All-Pro honors at slot cornerback — means he presents a myriad of problems for opposing offenses while stabilizing things for the Chargers entire defense.
James has thrived over the past two seasons since Harbaugh has arrived in town, most notably when Jesse Minter was the Chargers Defensive Coordinator.
With Minter now the Ravens Head Coach, there is plenty of excitement in seeing how new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary plans to utilize James this season.
It's a safe bet to say that James will once again flourish in the scheme, especially since O'Leary views Minter as a mentor.
But as O'Leary transitions in his new role, he will also surely call upon James' leadership skills on and off the field as the Chargers look for another double-digit win season and postseason success.
It's a good thing that James is the heart and soul of the Chargers. He just now has a new contract extension in his back pocket, too.
"He'll go upstairs, talk to the coaches and let them know what it is. Then come downstairs and talk to us and let it know what it is. Keeping it real," Mack said. "It's super important when you got a guy like that.
"The energy, he keeps everything kind of glued together," Mack added.