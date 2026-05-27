Why the Chargers Extended Derwin James With Multi-Year Contract

James, a five-time Pro Bowler, is routinely a team captain and someone whom everyone looks at for inspiration.

"When he breaks down the team, three words, 'Be the best.' That's the standard," Harbaugh said during the 2025 season. "He is the one that is constantly holding himself and everybody to that standard.

"He's pretty cool because I want to do it because that's the standard he set," Harbaugh added. "We're all striving for that."

Khalil Mack, a leader in his own right, added: "Just being around this league the last 12 years, I've never been around a guy like that. He's a super energetic guy but then he goes out there on the practice field, game field, and he puts it on tape.

"It's unique when you got a player like him in the building," Mack added. "It's one of those things where you don't come around guys like that often."

And we haven't even gotten to James' on-field ability yet, where he's a tone setter and is still among the league's best safeties as he enters his age-30 season.

James has earned back-to-back, Second-Team All-Pro honors at slot cornerback. He's garnered five overall All-Pro nods: First and Second-Team selections in 2018 at two different positions before earning Second-Team nods in 2022, 2024 and 2025.

James finished the 2025 regular season second on the team with 94 total tackles to go along with seven passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and six tackles for loss.

He also tacked on three interceptions, which tied a career-high and were the most he's had since his rookie season in 2018. That included James' legendary pick to seal a Week 15 road win at Arrowhead while in coverage on Travis Kelce.