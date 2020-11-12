Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Continues to Make League History

Nov 12, 2020 at 10:51 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins from Hard Rock Stadium.

1) Per NFL Media Research, Justin Herbert is the first rookie quarterback since at least 1950 with 2,000-plus passing yards and 15-plus touchdowns in his first seven starts.

2) Also according to NFL Media Research: In the Super Bowl Era, only four quarterbacks have more than Herbert's 17 passing touchdowns in their first seven starts: Kurt Warner (21), Deshaun Watson (19), Billy Volek (19), and Patrick Mahomes (18).

3) Despite starting at least one fewer game than the quarterbacks in front of him, Herbert ranks in the top 10 in passing yards (2,146), touchdown passes (17), and passer rating (104.7) in 2020.

4) Sunday is a matchup between the No. 5 and No. 6 overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Herbert. According to NFL Media Research, it's the 30th meeting in the Common Draft era between quarterbacks selected in the top six of the same draft.

5) The Chargers' last trip to Miami resulted in a 30-10 win over the Dolphins in Week 4 of 2019. Punter Ty Long stepped in for Michael Badgley to make three field goals (44, 45 and 51 yards), while running back Troymaine Pope scored his first career touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Philip Rivers.

6) Entering Week 10, the Chargers have 13 different players who have scored a rushing or receiving touchdown – the most in the NFL.

7) Los Angeles running back Kalen Ballage rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries last Sunday against the Raiders. Ballage was selected by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Ballage also played for the Jets, the Chargers' Week 11 opponent.

8) At the halfway point of the 2020 season, wide receiver Keenan Allen is second in the NFL in targets (86) and receptions (62). Last season through eight games, Allen had 51 receptions on 80 targets.

9) Los Angeles' six losses this season have come by a combined 24 points.

10) The Chargers' next four opponents are all from the AFC East: at Miami, vs. NY Jets, at Buffalo, vs. New England. L.A. will play the Falcons at home before closing with three straight AFC West games: at Las Vegas, vs. Denver and at Kansas City.

