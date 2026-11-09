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What Are Chargers-Ravens Betting Odds in Week 10?

Nov 09, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameLine

The Chargers are road underdogs ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Ravens.

The Bolts hit the road for a Monday Night Football battle in Baltimore, with kickoff scheduled for 5:15 p.m. (PT).

The Ravens enter the game favored over the Chargers by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.

The Bolts are 5-point underdogs according to BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook. They are also 5.5-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 38 points and over.

DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365 all have the total at 38.5.

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