Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Texans at Home in Week 9

The Chargers are 0-8 following a 44-22 home loss to the Texans.

Here's a game recap from Week 9.

Turning Point

Down by seven early in the second quarter, the Chargers took over their third drive of the day at their own 49-yard line after a short Texans punt.

Justin Herbert and the offense then moved the ball down the field, setting up first-and goal from the nine with a chance to potentially tie the game.

However, after two runs and a pass that led to negative yardage the Bolts settled for a short 33-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker that cut the deficit to four.

The Chargers defense gave the ball right back to the offense after only two plays on a Daiyan Henley interception that set them up in plus territory at the Texans 38.

But the offense picked up just one first down before kicking another field goal that put them down one.

It was another missed opportunity to take the lead, and just two plays into their next drive the Chargers fell behind 17-9 after Houston connected for a 63-yard touchdown pass.