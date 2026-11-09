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Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Texans at Home in Week 9

Nov 08, 2026 at 04:28 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

GameRecapTexans

The Chargers are 0-8 following a 44-22 home loss to the Texans.

Here's a game recap from Week 9.

Turning Point

Down by seven early in the second quarter, the Chargers took over their third drive of the day at their own 49-yard line after a short Texans punt.

Justin Herbert and the offense then moved the ball down the field, setting up first-and goal from the nine with a chance to potentially tie the game.

However, after two runs and a pass that led to negative yardage the Bolts settled for a short 33-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker that cut the deficit to four.

The Chargers defense gave the ball right back to the offense after only two plays on a Daiyan Henley interception that set them up in plus territory at the Texans 38.

But the offense picked up just one first down before kicking another field goal that put them down one.

It was another missed opportunity to take the lead, and just two plays into their next drive the Chargers fell behind 17-9 after Houston connected for a 63-yard touchdown pass.

The Texans added one more touchdown four minutes later while the Chargers went three-and-out twice to go into the half down 24-9.

Photos: Bolts Take on Texans in Week 9

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 9 AFC matchup against the Houston Texans.

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Top Play

Second-year linebacker Marlowe Wax has seen limited action on defense so far this season, but made the most of one of his opportunities Sunday against the Texans.

With Houston driving and approaching midfield, Wax was in coverage over the middle of the field.

As Stroud dropped back to pass, the linebacker read the throw perfectly, making a break towards the ball.

The 23-year-old then made a full extension effort to get a hand on the ball, tipping it into the air and giving Henley enough time to grab it for the interception.

It was Henley's first interception in 2026, as he has now totaled four since becoming a full time starter during the 2024 season.

Key Stat

The Chargers defense allowed a season-high number of yards in Sunday's loss against the Texans.

The 485 total net yards by Houston was the most the Bolts defense had allowed this year, as were Stroud's 384 passing yards. It was the first time a quarterback surpassed the 300-yard mark against the defense this year.

Scoring Summary

Scoring PlayScore
1st QuarterTexans (10:16): 17-yard touchdown catch from Xavier Hutchinson.7-0, Texans
Chargers (6:14): 52-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker.7-3, Texans
Texans (3:12): 56-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.10-3, Texans
2nd QuarterChargers (6:14): 33-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker.10-6, Texans
Chargers (6:14): 43-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker.10-9, Texans
Texans (4:28): 63-yard touchdown catch from Tank Dell.17-9, Texans
Texans (0:31): 12-yard touchdown catch from Kayshon Boutte.24-9, Texans
3rd QuarterTexans (8:16): 13-yard touchdown catch from Nico Collins.31-9, Texans
4th QuarterTexans (14:12): 63-yard touchdown catch from Kayshon Boutte.38-9, Texans
Chargers (12:47): 58-yard touchdown catch from Quentin Johnston.38-15, Texans
Texans (8:50): 31-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.41-15, Texans
Chargers (4:19): 15-yard touchdown catch from Derius Davis.41-22, Texans
Texans (2:20): 41-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.44-22, Texans

Up Next

The Chargers are on the road in Week 10 as they travel to play the Ravens on Monday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

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