Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road for their first primetime game of the season as they travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The matchup will mark the 16th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Ravens hold an all-time record of 10-5, as they have won each of the last three meetings. It will be just the second Monday Night Football matchup in the series, and the first in Baltimore.

The last regular-season meeting between these two teams came in Week 12 of the 2024 season, a Monday night game at SoFi Stadium.

This primetime matchup saw the Bolts jump out to an early lead as Justin Herbert rushed in a touchdown on the first drive of the game. Even in a defensive battle for the most part, then-rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey led the team with six receptions for 83 yards.

GAME DATE/TIME

Monday, November 16

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

WATCH ON TV

Network: ESPN

Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters

STREAMING

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS