5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 10

The Chargers are 0-8 this season.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 10.

1. What happened in Week 9?

At the halfway point of the season, the Chargers are still searching for their first win.

The Bolts fell 44-22 to the Texans as they dropped to 0-8 on the year.

"Bitter pill to swallow anytime you don't win a game," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame. "But, keep fighting, fight on."

Charlie Kolar added: "It's a results-driven business. We're 0-8, we're not playing good football. Got to get in the win column."

The game on Sunday followed a similar trend to the first half of the season.

The Chargers came out moving the ball, but were unable to punch it in the endzone.

Meanwhile, the defense held it's own as it was a one-point game with just over five minutes left in the second quarter.

But the next six drives of the game proved to be a big swing factor for the Chargers as the offense ended without points, including three punts, an interception, a fumble and turnover on downs. In that same timeframe, the Texans scored 28 points.

Defensively, the Chargers allowed a season-high 485 yards and 44 points to the Texans, as well as nine passes of at least 15 yards, including a pair of 63-yard touchdowns.

2. What were some key moments in Week 9?

It was a game of missed opportunities for the Bolts, especially in the first half.

The first came early in the second quarter as the offense set up first-and goal from the nine with a chance to potentially tie the game.

But after two runs that were stopped and a pass that led to negative yardage, they settled for a short 33-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker that cut the deficit to four.

The Bolts then got the ball back almost immediately at the Texans 38-yard line after a Daiyan Henley interception and were set up in plus territory with a chance to take the lead.

However, the offense stalled after one first down and attempted another field goal, this time from 43 yards out.

"Just weren't making plays," Justin Herbert said. "Didn't score points when we got in the red zone and got to execute on third down and we weren't doing that enough."