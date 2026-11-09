 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 10

Here is what you need to know about the Chargers ahead of a Week 10 primetime road game against the Ravens

Nov 09, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

5ThingsWeek10

The Chargers are 0-8 this season.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 10.

1. What happened in Week 9?

At the halfway point of the season, the Chargers are still searching for their first win.

The Bolts fell 44-22 to the Texans as they dropped to 0-8 on the year.

"Bitter pill to swallow anytime you don't win a game," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame. "But, keep fighting, fight on."

Charlie Kolar added: "It's a results-driven business. We're 0-8, we're not playing good football. Got to get in the win column."

The game on Sunday followed a similar trend to the first half of the season.

The Chargers came out moving the ball, but were unable to punch it in the endzone.

Meanwhile, the defense held it's own as it was a one-point game with just over five minutes left in the second quarter.

But the next six drives of the game proved to be a big swing factor for the Chargers as the offense ended without points, including three punts, an interception, a fumble and turnover on downs. In that same timeframe, the Texans scored 28 points.

Defensively, the Chargers allowed a season-high 485 yards and 44 points to the Texans, as well as nine passes of at least 15 yards, including a pair of 63-yard touchdowns.

2. What were some key moments in Week 9?

It was a game of missed opportunities for the Bolts, especially in the first half.

The first came early in the second quarter as the offense set up first-and goal from the nine with a chance to potentially tie the game.

But after two runs that were stopped and a pass that led to negative yardage, they settled for a short 33-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker that cut the deficit to four.

The Bolts then got the ball back almost immediately at the Texans 38-yard line after a Daiyan Henley interception and were set up in plus territory with a chance to take the lead.

However, the offense stalled after one first down and attempted another field goal, this time from 43 yards out.

"Just weren't making plays," Justin Herbert said. "Didn't score points when we got in the red zone and got to execute on third down and we weren't doing that enough."

Harbaugh later added: "They made the plays and took advantage of the opportunities. So, we go back to work. That's what we do."

3. Who do the Chargers play in Week 10?

The Bolts hit the road for their second trip to the Eastern Time Zone this season, this time heading to Baltimore for a primetime battle against the Ravens.

It will be the first time the two teams face off since the 2024 season when they played at SoFi Stadium, also on Monday Night Football.

However, it is the Chargers' first trip to M&T Bank Stadium since the 2021 season.

The Ravens are coming off a loss on Thursday Night Football and have now lost four consecutive games as they sit at 4-5 heading into Week 10.

4. When is the trade deadline?

The 2026 NFL trade deadline inches closer and closer.

This year's deadline is on Tuesday, November 10 at 1 p.m. (PT).

While teams can certainly make a trade before then, all trades must be submitted to the league by 1 p.m. (PT) on that day.

While Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz has made deadline deals in previous seasons, we'll see if the Bolts sub-.500 record affects his thought process this time around.

Related Links

Photos: Bolts Take on Texans in Week 9

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 9 AFC matchup against the Houston Texans.

00018_gm_2LAC8668
1 / 138
00021_gm_2LAC8752
2 / 138
00020_gm_2LAC8690
3 / 138
00025_gm_9LAC6104
4 / 138
00024_gm_2LAC8860
5 / 138
00022_gm_2LAC8764
6 / 138
00027_gm_2LAC8952
7 / 138
00019_gm_0LAC3261
8 / 138
00023_gm_9LAC6053
9 / 138
00026_gm_5LAC2417
10 / 138
00029_gm_2LAC9035
11 / 138
00028_gm_5LAC2480
12 / 138
00031_gm_5LAC2635
13 / 138
00035_gm_5LAC2684
14 / 138
00032_gm_9LAC6240
15 / 138
00034_gm_2LAC9084
16 / 138
00033_gm_2LAC9083
17 / 138
00037_gm_5LAC2731
18 / 138
00036_gm_MIA22268
19 / 138
00030_gm_5LAC2624
20 / 138
00039_gm_9LAC6277
21 / 138
00040_gm_9LAC6302
22 / 138
00041_gm_00038_gm_5LAC2790
23 / 138
00051_gm_5LAC3171
24 / 138
00045_gm_9LAC6388
25 / 138
00042_gm_5LAC2879
26 / 138
00050_gm_2LAC9288
27 / 138
00043_gm_MIA22341
28 / 138
00049_gm_0LAC3447
29 / 138
00044_gm_5LAC2995
30 / 138
00052_gm_2LAC9278
31 / 138
00055_gm_9LAC6407
32 / 138
00062_gm_5LAC3532
33 / 138
00053_gm_2LAC9284
34 / 138
00068_gm_5LAC3686
35 / 138
00057_gm_5LAC3406
36 / 138
00056_gm_9LAC6441
37 / 138
00067_gm_5LAC3640
38 / 138
00063_gm_5LAC3572
39 / 138
00058_gm_5LAC3442
40 / 138
00061_gm_2LAC9478
41 / 138
00054_gm_0LAC3477
42 / 138
00060_gm_5LAC3466
43 / 138
00059_gm_9LAC6550
44 / 138
00066_gm_2LAC9557
45 / 138
00069_gm_8LAC1170
46 / 138
00080_gm_2LAC9841
47 / 138
00081_gm_0LAC3774
48 / 138
00082_gm_2LAC9859
49 / 138
00083_gm_2LAC9868
50 / 138
00084_gm_2LAC9877
51 / 138
00085_gm_2LAC9913
52 / 138
00086_gm_2LAC9936
53 / 138
00088_gm_1LAC2745
54 / 138
00089_gm_1LAC2749
55 / 138
00090_gm_MIA22790
56 / 138
00064_gm_8LAC1105
57 / 138
00065_gm_8LAC1116
58 / 138
00070_gm_2LAC9621
59 / 138
00071_gm_9LAC6618
60 / 138
00072_gm_5LAC3883
61 / 138
00073_gm_2LAC9700
62 / 138
00074_gm_MIA22581
63 / 138
00075_gm_MIA22589
64 / 138
00076_gm_0LAC3564
65 / 138
00077_gm_0LAC3618
66 / 138
00078_gm_MIA22664
67 / 138
00079_gm_0LAC3666
68 / 138
00091_gm_5LAC4105
69 / 138
00092_gm_2LAC9807
70 / 138
00093_gm_5LAC4250
71 / 138
00094_gm_2LAC9912
72 / 138
00095_gm_MIA22712
73 / 138
00096_gm_00087_gm_1LAC2728
74 / 138
00097_gm_1LAC2786
75 / 138
00098_gm_MIA22761
76 / 138
00099_gm_5LAC4452
77 / 138
00100_gm_5LAC4526
78 / 138
00101_gm_6LAC8436
79 / 138
00102_gm_6LAC8482
80 / 138
00103_gm_6LAC8526
81 / 138
00104_gm_2LAC9994
82 / 138
00105_gm_2LAC0018
83 / 138
00106_gm_2LAC0053
84 / 138
00107_gm_2LAC0110
85 / 138
00108_gm_MIA22887
86 / 138
00109_gm_9LAC6653
87 / 138
00110_gm_9LAC6758
88 / 138
00111_gm_2LAC0132
89 / 138
00112_gm_2LAC0135
90 / 138
00113_gm_5LAC5092
91 / 138
00114_gm_9LAC6804
92 / 138
00115_gm_5LAC5125
93 / 138
00116_gm_0LAC4016
94 / 138
00117_gm_5LAC5253
95 / 138
00118_gm_0LAC4036
96 / 138
00119_gm_5LAC5343
97 / 138
00120_gm_0LAC4088
98 / 138
00121_gm_2LAC0294
99 / 138
00122_gm_9LAC6899
100 / 138
00123_gm_9LAC6907
101 / 138
00124_gm_2LAC0321
102 / 138
00126_gm_9LAC7011_1
103 / 138
00127_gm_9LAC7025_1
104 / 138
00128_gm_9LAC7029
105 / 138
00129_gm_5LAC5915
106 / 138
00130_gm_5LAC5961
107 / 138
00131_gm_5LAC6038
108 / 138
1LAC3048
109 / 138
7LAC8270
110 / 138
7LAC8350
111 / 138
7LAC8421
112 / 138
00132_gm_9LAC7138
113 / 138
00133_gm_2LAC0707
114 / 138
00134_gm_2LAC0820
115 / 138
00135_gm_5LAC6569
116 / 138
00136_gm_2LAC0911
117 / 138
00137_gm_2LAC0928
118 / 138
00138_gm_2LAC0965
119 / 138
00139_gm_2LAC1003
120 / 138
00140_gm_9LAC7520
121 / 138
00141_gm_2LAC1055
122 / 138
00160_gm_9LAC7839
123 / 138
00161_gm_9LAC7852
124 / 138
00162_gm_9LAC7862
125 / 138
00163_gm_5LAC7560
126 / 138
00164_gm_2LAC1592
127 / 138
00165_gm_5LAC7589
128 / 138
00175_gm_9LAC8064
129 / 138
00176_gm_9LAC8095
130 / 138
00177_gm_5LAC8051
131 / 138
00178_gm_MIA23668
132 / 138
00179_gm_KA3_0070
133 / 138
00180_gm_9LAC8164
134 / 138
00181_gm_9LAC8176
135 / 138
00182_gm_2LAC1923
136 / 138
00183_gm_MIA23740
137 / 138
00184_gm_2LAC1978
138 / 138
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. How about draft picks?

As mentioned above, the Chargers are still the NFL's only team without a win in 2026.

As a result, based on the league standings, the Chargers currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Chargers currently have seven picks in that draft, including all their own pick in the first five rounds.

Related Content

news

5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 9

Here is what you need to know about the Chargers ahead of a Week 9 home game against the Texans

news

5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 8

Here is what you need to know about the Chargers ahead of a Week 8 road game against the Rams

Advertising