5 Things to Know About New Chargers TE David Njoku

3. Productive career

A closer look at Njoku's production over his time in the NFL shows how he stacks up against the rest of the league.

Over the last four regular seasons, the tight end has grabbed 248 total receptions, good for seventh most among his position, as well as 19 receiving touchdowns which is tied for fifth-most.

He's also been a threat once he gets the ball in his hands. Since 2022, Njoku has amassed 1,478 yards after the catch, fifth-most among all tight ends.

As far as his time in Cleveland, the tight end is third on the all-time franchise leaderboard for receptions (384) and second in Browns history among all tight ends with his 34 touchdowns.

4. Making his way in Miami

The tight end made himself a future first-round pick as a member of the Miami Hurricanes.

A native of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, Njoku became a three-star prospect and played in 26 career games at Miami in 2015 and 2016.

He quickly became a top tight end target for the university, finishing with 64 receptions for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns, including a massive eight-score year in his final collegiate season.

5. Update on TE room

Njoku now enters the Chargers position room as the most experienced member of the group.

Second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden is back after a solid rookie season that saw him catch 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns. He figures to be an important member in Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense.

The team also added another tight end earlier in free agency with Charlie Kolar, who adds an element of blocking and physicality to the unit.