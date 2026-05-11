5 Things to Know About New Chargers TE David Njoku

The Los Angeles Chargers on Monday agreed to terms with tight end David Njoku.
Here are five things to know about Njoku:
1. Veteran presence
Njoku joins the Chargers with a total of nine seasons under his belt.
The 29-year-old tight end spent his entire career up to this point with the Browns after being drafted No. 29 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
He's played in 118 games (88 starts) and hauled in 384 receptions for 4,062 yards, good for an average of 10.6 yards per reception.
Njoku has also tacked on 34 receiving touchdowns, including 26 in the red zone.
The tight end is coming off a season in Cleveland where he pulled in 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.
2. Former Pro Bowler
The tight end's best season of his career so far earned him his first Pro Bowl honors in 2023.
Njoku set career marks for receptions (81), receiving yards (882) and receiving touchdowns (six) during the regular season and stacked up among the NFL's best pass catchers.
Those totals were good for the second-most touchdowns, tied for fifth in receptions and sixth in yardage among all tight ends.
That season also saw him have his first career multi-touchdown game in December, hauling in two scores in a win over Jacksonville, as well as three of his four highest career yardage total in a single game.
The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
3. Productive career
A closer look at Njoku's production over his time in the NFL shows how he stacks up against the rest of the league.
Over the last four regular seasons, the tight end has grabbed 248 total receptions, good for seventh most among his position, as well as 19 receiving touchdowns which is tied for fifth-most.
He's also been a threat once he gets the ball in his hands. Since 2022, Njoku has amassed 1,478 yards after the catch, fifth-most among all tight ends.
As far as his time in Cleveland, the tight end is third on the all-time franchise leaderboard for receptions (384) and second in Browns history among all tight ends with his 34 touchdowns.
4. Making his way in Miami
The tight end made himself a future first-round pick as a member of the Miami Hurricanes.
A native of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, Njoku became a three-star prospect and played in 26 career games at Miami in 2015 and 2016.
He quickly became a top tight end target for the university, finishing with 64 receptions for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns, including a massive eight-score year in his final collegiate season.
5. Update on TE room
Njoku now enters the Chargers position room as the most experienced member of the group.
Second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden is back after a solid rookie season that saw him catch 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns. He figures to be an important member in Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense.
The team also added another tight end earlier in free agency with Charlie Kolar, who adds an element of blocking and physicality to the unit.
Rounding out the group is Tanner McLachlan, Thomas Yassmin and undrafted rookies Jerand Bradley and Evan Svoboda, as Njoku now brings another dimension to both the offense and the room as a whole.