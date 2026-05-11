Why the Chargers Added David Njoku in Free Agency

Joe Hortiz has often touted the fact that roster building is a year-round process.
The latest move from the Chargers General Manager backs up that line of thinking.
The Chargers on Monday announced they have agreed to terms with David Njoku, a move that adds a veteran playmaker to what is now a well-rounded tight end room.
Njoku is a 29-year-old who has already played nine seasons in the league after being a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
A former Pro Bowler, Njoku has been among the league's more consistent tight ends in his career, especially the past few seasons.
Over the past four seasons, Njoku is tied for fifth among tight ends with 19 touchdown catches and 1,478 yards after the catch. He is seventh with 248 total catches.
All in all, Njoku has 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdown catches in 118 games (88 starts).
But Njoku has likely never played with a quarterback as talented as Justin Herbert.
And he should be an ideal fit given the makeup of the tight end room he's joining.
The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
Oronde Gadsden showed plenty of potential in 2025 as he hauled in 49 catches for 664 yards and three scores. And Charlie Kolar, a recent free-agent addition, has untapped potential as a pass catcher while being one of the league's best blocking tight ends.
The thought of Njoku and Gadsden on the field together — with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston out wide and Omarion Hampton in the backfield — should strike fear into opposing defenses.
Don't think Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel won't be afraid to put Njoku, Gadsden and Kolar on the field together at the same time in 13 personnel.
Simply put, you can ever have enough pass catchers for your quarterback.
Even if Njoku mostly shines in the red zone — 26 of his 34 career touchdown catches have come from the 20-yard line and in — the Chargers offense is better today than they were yesterday.
Credit Hortiz for making a shrewd addition after the draft, especially since Njoku won't count against the comp pick formula that could potentially reward the Bolts with another selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.
The signing of Njoku showcases how deep and talented the Chargers roster is at this point in the calendar.
And with the offseason program underway and training camp on the horizon, the Bolts are full steam ahead for what could be a special 2026 season.