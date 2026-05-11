Why the Chargers Added David Njoku in Free Agency

Oronde Gadsden showed plenty of potential in 2025 as he hauled in 49 catches for 664 yards and three scores. And Charlie Kolar, a recent free-agent addition, has untapped potential as a pass catcher while being one of the league's best blocking tight ends.

The thought of Njoku and Gadsden on the field together — with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston out wide and Omarion Hampton in the backfield — should strike fear into opposing defenses.

Don't think Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel won't be afraid to put Njoku, Gadsden and Kolar on the field together at the same time in 13 personnel.

Simply put, you can ever have enough pass catchers for your quarterback.

Even if Njoku mostly shines in the red zone — 26 of his 34 career touchdown catches have come from the 20-yard line and in — the Chargers offense is better today than they were yesterday.

Credit Hortiz for making a shrewd addition after the draft, especially since Njoku won't count against the comp pick formula that could potentially reward the Bolts with another selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The signing of Njoku showcases how deep and talented the Chargers roster is at this point in the calendar.