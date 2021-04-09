Jerry Tillery, Nasir Adderley Receive High Praise From Head Coach Brandon Staley

Jerry Tillery

"I'm a really big fan of Jerry Tillery's game. I think this guy is a versatile inside player. I think he is an inside player. This guy has real size and speed. This guy's production last year jumped off of the page for me. I know that people want to magnify some of the sack production, but I think the tape — what the film said — told me a different story. I think that this guy is a matchup guy inside. He has real quickness. He has real pass rush ability. Like you said, he does have the ability to play on the edge. I think he was moonlighting on the edge. He can give you a physical body presence. If you're playing a heavy run team and you want to put a physical presence out there, he has that versatility to do it.