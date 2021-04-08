Justin Herbert Earns 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl Rookie-of-the-Year Honors

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, Justin Herbert, earned 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl Rookie-of-the-Year honors and will be celebrated during a ceremony in June.
Herbert earned the accolade due to his performance last season as the game's top alum. He'll be honored alongside 2019 Senior Bowl ROY and current Washington Football Team receiver, Terry McLaurin, as well as five new members of the Senior Bowl's 2021 Hall of Fame class.
Herbert had quite the showing at the 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl completing 9-of-12 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown to earn MVP honors. Mere months later, he went on to get drafted sixth-overall by the Bolts.
The game was just a taste of what the former Oregon Duck would accomplish at the next level as he put up incredible numbers and records in his 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. To name a few categories, Herbert finished the season holding all-time rookie records in passing touchdowns (31), total touchdowns (36), and completions (396).
