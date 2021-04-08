Brandon Staley Recaps 2021 Free Agency

"We felt like this guy played really well last year … We felt like Oday is one of those guys that's ascending. He's 29 years old and everyone's like, well this guy's taken the road less traveled. But sometimes, that's the way it happens for pro players. It's a developmental game and sometimes it comes on for people at different stages. We feel like we're getting him at the right time. (He's an) outstanding pass protector; 6-5 … We certainly feel like he's a starting-caliber player but he's going to have to compete … I really like his demeanor … He's like at that perfect spot in his career in my opinion, where he's got a lot of confidence at this point and hopefully that expresses itself even better with us."