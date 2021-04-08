Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Brandon Staley Recaps 2021 Free Agency

Apr 08, 2021 at 04:50 PM

We're almost a month into the new league year and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley recently spoke with the media about some of the team's newest acquisitions made through free agency.

He referenced some of the moves the Chargers made helped "elevate the depth of our team" and added "experience and production."

Here's what Staley had to say:

THE OFFENSIVE LINE

"Production, experience, come from championship programs (are characteristics they share.) Corey Linsley, specifically. Matt Feiler, specifically. And they have size. We wanted to become a bigger team."

COREY LINSLEY

"When you sign who we feel is the best center in football, Corey Linsley, a commander; a guy that has got all the leadership intangibles that the position requires. When you have him and Justin Herbert running the show in the middle of your offense, we feel like that's gonna be a winning edge for us … I think the big thing with Corey, is we feel like he's a difference maker. There's a lot of centers who are good players, but who's a difference maker? We feel like Corey's a difference maker in more ways than one, certainly with his physical skills but then, all the intangibles."

ODAY ABOUSHI

"We felt like this guy played really well last year … We felt like Oday is one of those guys that's ascending. He's 29 years old and everyone's like, well this guy's taken the road less traveled. But sometimes, that's the way it happens for pro players. It's a developmental game and sometimes it comes on for people at different stages. We feel like we're getting him at the right time. (He's an) outstanding pass protector; 6-5 … We certainly feel like he's a starting-caliber player but he's going to have to compete … I really like his demeanor … He's like at that perfect spot in his career in my opinion, where he's got a lot of confidence at this point and hopefully that expresses itself even better with us."

MATT FEILER

"Matt Feiler's a guy that I really value. (He has) right tackle flexibility, played on the right side then goes into left guard. That's a huge stance transition for a player, but he did it seamlessly. We kind of feel like he provides us that guard-tackle flex, but he's gonna start out at guard for us. Just really physical, comes from a really good offensive line culture (in Pittsburgh) … We felt like this guy knows what it takes … I feel like we got him at the right point of his career where he still has a lot to prove."

KYLER FACKRELL

"I have a lot of respect for Kyler's game. I was in the (NFC North) with him for two years. I felt like he always played well against us in Chicago. He had that really big year in 2018, but I think he's got a lot of versatility and he's a really good pass rusher … Kyler certainly fits that description. He's got pass-rush ability, certainly demonstrated it last year with New York. He's outstanding in the run game at the point of attack. Got a lot of versatility that way to play a variety of techniques which fits our style of play. And he's had production coming from winning places … He's just got outstanding make-up. I feel like we're getting him at the right time and I think he feels he's got a lot left (and) a lot to prove. He's certainly going to add depth to that position. I'm excited to coach him."

CHASE DANIEL

Photos: Best of Chase Daniel

Browse through photos of new Chargers quarterback, Chase Daniel, an eleven-year NFL veteran.

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel sets up for a play during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
1 / 22
Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
This is a 2020 photo of Chase Daniel of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects the Detroit Lions active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
2 / 22
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
3 / 22
Paul Sancya/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) passes the football during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Dec 26, 2020, in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7. (Scott Boehm via AP)
4 / 22
Scott Boehm/2020 Scott Boehm
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel is pushed out of bounds by Green Bay Packers linebacker Delontae Scott during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5 / 22
Paul Sancya/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) carries the ball from the hand-off from quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. The Buccaneers won 47-7. (Aaron Doster via AP)
6 / 22
Aaron Doster/AP2020/Aaron Doster
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) throws before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
7 / 22
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. The Buccaneers won 47-7. (Aaron Doster via AP)
8 / 22
Aaron Doster/AP2020/Aaron Doster
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) throws a pass during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Lions defeated the Jaguars 34-16. (Perry Knotts via AP)
9 / 22
Perry Knotts/Perry Knotts Photography
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Vikings beat the Lions 34-20. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
10 / 22
Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) stretches before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
11 / 22
Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) warms up before an NFL regular season football game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. The Bears won, 24-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
12 / 22
Ric Tapia/AP2019
Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
13 / 22
Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
14 / 22
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) looks on during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Bears 22-14. (Joe Robbins via AP)
15 / 22
Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) warms up before an NFL regular season football game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. The Bears won, 24-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
16 / 22
Ric Tapia/AP2019
Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
17 / 22
Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears' Chase Daniel huddles before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
18 / 22
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AP_20294166319320-Saints-3
19 / 22
Butch Dill | ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP_20294166319320-Saints
20 / 22
Mark Humphrey | ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP_20294166319320-Saints-4
21 / 22
David Richard | ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP_20294166319320
22 / 22
Butch Dill | ASSOCIATED PRESS
"I know what Chase brings to the table. I was with Chase in 2018. (He has a) relationship with (offensive coordinator) Joe (Lombardi) in New Orleans. Chase has been doing this for a long time and there's a reason for it. But we certainly see those two (Easton Stick & Daniel) competing for the No. 2 spot behind Justin (Herbert.) I'm excited about that because I think it's going to make our team better."

RYAN SMITH

"Ryan Smith is a guy we studied; R. Hill (defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill), D.A. (secondary coach Derrick Ansley), and (assistant secondary coach) Tom Donatell did a great job scouting him with our pro scouting department. This guy's been a starter in the NFL at corner, has some safety flex and is an outstanding special teams player. One of the better special teams players out there. (Special teams coordinator) Derius Swinton and (assistant special teams coordinator) Mayur Chaudhari really had some feeling for this guy … We feel like this guy's got movement to have some DB versatility and then add a lot of value in the kicking game. Certainly coming from a place that just won a championship, he certainly has that pedigree. Looking forward to working with him and hopefully he can come in here and compete."

