Brandon Staley Recaps 2021 Free Agency

We're almost a month into the new league year and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley recently spoke with the media about some of the team's newest acquisitions made through free agency.
He referenced some of the moves the Chargers made helped "elevate the depth of our team" and added "experience and production."
Here's what Staley had to say:
THE OFFENSIVE LINE
"Production, experience, come from championship programs (are characteristics they share.) Corey Linsley, specifically. Matt Feiler, specifically. And they have size. We wanted to become a bigger team."
COREY LINSLEY
"When you sign who we feel is the best center in football, Corey Linsley, a commander; a guy that has got all the leadership intangibles that the position requires. When you have him and Justin Herbert running the show in the middle of your offense, we feel like that's gonna be a winning edge for us … I think the big thing with Corey, is we feel like he's a difference maker. There's a lot of centers who are good players, but who's a difference maker? We feel like Corey's a difference maker in more ways than one, certainly with his physical skills but then, all the intangibles."
ODAY ABOUSHI
"We felt like this guy played really well last year … We felt like Oday is one of those guys that's ascending. He's 29 years old and everyone's like, well this guy's taken the road less traveled. But sometimes, that's the way it happens for pro players. It's a developmental game and sometimes it comes on for people at different stages. We feel like we're getting him at the right time. (He's an) outstanding pass protector; 6-5 … We certainly feel like he's a starting-caliber player but he's going to have to compete … I really like his demeanor … He's like at that perfect spot in his career in my opinion, where he's got a lot of confidence at this point and hopefully that expresses itself even better with us."
MATT FEILER
"Matt Feiler's a guy that I really value. (He has) right tackle flexibility, played on the right side then goes into left guard. That's a huge stance transition for a player, but he did it seamlessly. We kind of feel like he provides us that guard-tackle flex, but he's gonna start out at guard for us. Just really physical, comes from a really good offensive line culture (in Pittsburgh) … We felt like this guy knows what it takes … I feel like we got him at the right point of his career where he still has a lot to prove."
KYLER FACKRELL
"I have a lot of respect for Kyler's game. I was in the (NFC North) with him for two years. I felt like he always played well against us in Chicago. He had that really big year in 2018, but I think he's got a lot of versatility and he's a really good pass rusher … Kyler certainly fits that description. He's got pass-rush ability, certainly demonstrated it last year with New York. He's outstanding in the run game at the point of attack. Got a lot of versatility that way to play a variety of techniques which fits our style of play. And he's had production coming from winning places … He's just got outstanding make-up. I feel like we're getting him at the right time and I think he feels he's got a lot left (and) a lot to prove. He's certainly going to add depth to that position. I'm excited to coach him."
CHASE DANIEL
"I know what Chase brings to the table. I was with Chase in 2018. (He has a) relationship with (offensive coordinator) Joe (Lombardi) in New Orleans. Chase has been doing this for a long time and there's a reason for it. But we certainly see those two (Easton Stick & Daniel) competing for the No. 2 spot behind Justin (Herbert.) I'm excited about that because I think it's going to make our team better."
RYAN SMITH
"Ryan Smith is a guy we studied; R. Hill (defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill), D.A. (secondary coach Derrick Ansley), and (assistant secondary coach) Tom Donatell did a great job scouting him with our pro scouting department. This guy's been a starter in the NFL at corner, has some safety flex and is an outstanding special teams player. One of the better special teams players out there. (Special teams coordinator) Derius Swinton and (assistant special teams coordinator) Mayur Chaudhari really had some feeling for this guy … We feel like this guy's got movement to have some DB versatility and then add a lot of value in the kicking game. Certainly coming from a place that just won a championship, he certainly has that pedigree. Looking forward to working with him and hopefully he can come in here and compete."
