Corey Linsley Gets 'Five-Star, Thumbs-Up Treatment' From O-Line Expert

Apr 07, 2021 at 01:47 PM
Offensive line expert Duke Manyweather joined Chargers.com to break down the team's newest free-agent additions.

Last month, Los Angeles signed All-Pro center Corey Linsley, guard Matt Feiler and guard Oday Aboushi. Manyweather broke down Linsley's footwork, Feiler's mental processing and Aboushi's grit in the video below.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation.

Linsley

"It was a tremendous pickup by the Chargers. Corey Linsley had an outstanding season this year, All-Pro season. You got a veteran center who's played a ton of football with an elite quarterback and some elite guards and elite tackles. Now with this young quarterback, I think that this is going to be a free-agent signing that we look back on and we really give it the five-star, thumbs-up treatment."

Feiler

"Feiler's a guy that gives you position flexibility, definitely. So, I think what you're going to see is a guy that is able to come in and plug-and-play immediately at left guard for the Chargers. One thing that he does is he shows grit and resiliency. There are some times where he'll get beat – shoulders turned – and then he's able to get himself out of a bad situation because he's poised and, again, he has that grit. The other thing … is he's a tremendous mental processor. And when you're a tremendous mental processor, the game kind of starts to slow down a bit for you, and you don't think that everything is moving too fast."

Aboushi

"Oday has been kind of a journeyman throughout his career, but has played a lot of football. I believe he's appeared in [65] games with 40-plus starts, but he's a guy that kind of flies under the radar. He's a hired gun every year – one- and two-year deals, but just goes in and kicks butt every single year."

Photos: Best of Corey Linsley

Take a look through the top photos of former All-Pro center Corey Linsley as he agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the Bolts.

