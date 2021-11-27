Bolts Travel to Denver for AFC West Showdown

Thursday: Ekeler's journey in the NFL

On Thursday, Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about the Broncos receiving corps trio of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy. Hill, who played safety for the Broncos and was a coach in Denver as well, talked about what makes the Broncos offense difficult to defend.

"The biggest thing, just being with those guys over there, is the size factor," Hill said. "Even when you think that you have them covered and matched, that size can take over. We have to do a good job of playing through those big guys this week. Then, you have a shifty guy with [WR Jerry] Jeudy inside, who can create separation. I think that we just have to identify where those guys line up and make sure that we do have eyes on them — sometimes two eyes on them, especially Jeudy. When he's in the slot, we have to be able to identify him, but we also have to be able to take care of those guys on the outside lane with the size."

When talking about the Chargers offense, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about what it's been like working with running back Austin Ekeler, who grew up and went to college in Colorado and worked his way from undrafted free agent to starter in the NFL.