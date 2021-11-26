10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Sixth Straight Win in AFC West

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos:

1) Brandon Staley is set to face his mentor and former boss, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio this Sunday. Staley spent two seasons with Fangio in Chicago as the outside linebackers coach before holding the same title under Fangio in his lone season in Denver in 2019. In addition, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill makes his return to Denver, having spent two seasons as defensive backs coach from 2019-20.

2) Sunday also marks the return of cornerback Chris Harris Jr. He was on injured reserve during the team's Week 8 trip to Denver last season. In nine seasons with the Broncos, Harris Jr. was a four-time Pro Bowler, a First-Team All-Pro in 2016, and a Super Bowl Champion.

3) The Chargers are seeking their first 3-0 start in the AFC West in 25 years. The 1996 Chargers were coached by Bobby Ross and quarterbacked by Stan Humphries. The Seattle Seahawks were in the division, too.