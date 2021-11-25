Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley & Vic Fangio Set for Reunion in Denver

Nov 24, 2021 at 06:33 PM
Cory Kennedy
112421_FTP_CMS

Below are three takeaways from Monday's press conference with Brandon Staley, Justin Jones, and Drue Tranquill.

Facing Vic Fangio for the first time as head coach

The Chargers' Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos marks a special reunion for head coach Brandon Staley. Staley gets the chance to face the man that gave him his first break in the NFL, current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who was the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears at the time. After working together in Chicago and then in Denver, the two will meet for the first time as head coaches in the Mile High City this weekend.

On Wednesday, Staley talked about how much Fangio means to him and how he wouldn't be the head coach of the Chargers today if it wasn't for his first job in the NFL courtesy of Fangio.

"Vic means a lot to me," Staley said. "As much as anybody in the NFL that I've been able to work with. He's made a huge impact on the way I coach, the way I view the game. He certainly has stood the test of time in the NFL. I just really admire his path. He didn't have an easy path to coaching. He just has an incredible work ethic, incredible focus. I think he's really global with the game, being able to change with the game."

Before landing the role as outside linebackers coach for the Bears, Staley was the defensive coordinator/secondary coach at John Carroll University. Staley admitted it's rare for a Division III coach to immediately jump to the NFL and discussed what it meant for a coach of Fangio's caliber to take a chance on him in that moment.

"I was a Division III assistant coach," he said. "For one of the best coaches of the last 30 years to see something in you and to take that chance on you when so many others wouldn't, in a place like Chicago that's known for defense, to be able to say, 'Hey, I'm going to hire this guy that no one's ever heard of to coach the position that I coach.' He's an outside rusher coach, so I always took that really seriously, that I'm coaching the position that he coached. I had a front-row seat to an incredible football coach."

Getting his big break

Earlier in the week, Fangio recalled interviewing Staley to join his defensive assistant staff in Chicago. Fangio explained his philosophy was to sit back and let Staley do most of the talking in order to get as much information as possible, the only thing was, Staley didn't know that was his M.O.

"During the interview, he didn't say anything to me," Staley said. "It was a really tough deal because I'm not getting any feedback on what's going down in this interview. Silence. Nothing. He's the type of guy with no expression, nothing. I have no idea how I'm doing. I'm trying my best. I feel like I'm killing it. But, I got nothing from this guy. We take a break, they ask me and I tell them, 'I have no idea what's going on with this guy.' They're like, 'That's a good thing.'"

Despite the silence from Fangio, it paid off. Part of why Staley got the job was due to his preparation. He admitted he 'was going to study everything' going into the interview because he admired Fangio's coaching going back to his days as a defensive coordinator for Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers.

"The thing about Vic is that he appreciates people that do the work, that are really studying," he said. "He knew that I had gone back a long way in getting these examples. They were good teaching examples. They were worthy clips of little things that mean a lot to him in several different areas."

As for if Staley takes on that 'silence is golden' philosophy when it comes to how he interviews assistant coaches?

The first-year head coach said maybe he'll adopt it down the road.

"Maybe I'll become that, but I'm not that right now," he said. "I think the one thing about what I've learned in the interview process is being open-minded because I was a Division III college assistant sitting down with one of the best defensive coordinators over the last 30 years. The odds of that aren't good. Casting a wide net and having your eyes open, your ears open because you can find coaches in a lot of different places, if you're looking in the right spots and you're willing to open your mind."

Photos: Bolts Begin Broncos Prep

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

211124_Practice_MH_015
1 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_011
2 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_023
3 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_002
4 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_026
5 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_004
6 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_009
7 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_005
8 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_006
9 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_033
10 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_037
11 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_043
12 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_046
13 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_052
14 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_029
15 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_059
16 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_070
17 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_068
18 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_073
19 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_075
20 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_167
21 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_120
22 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_078
23 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_081
24 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_086
25 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_238
26 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_091
27 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_094
28 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_222
29 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_108
30 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_113
31 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_176
32 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_156
33 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_192
34 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_116
35 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_098
36 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_125
37 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_128
38 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_088
39 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_209
40 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_132
41 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_134
42 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_140
43 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_150
44 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_168
45 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_145
46 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_153-2
47 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_162
48 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_122
49 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_165
50 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_101
51 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_231
52 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_172
53 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_242
54 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_180
55 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_182
56 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_230
57 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_114
58 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_185
59 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_196
60 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_220
61 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_227
62 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_239
63 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_173
64 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211124_Practice_MH_105
65 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Odds & ends

Justin Jones on Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater: "I think he's a better quarterback than he gets credit for, in my opinion. That's something we can't take lightly because he really is a smart quarterback. He's always been that way and we have to prepare for him how we prepare for every quarterback, every week. He is a dual-threat quarterback. He can run with his feet and he can pass. He is not afraid of the takedowns. He's smart with the ball. We have to take all of that into consideration, knowing he has the ability to make these good decisions with the ball."

Jones on facing off former college teammate Bradley Chubb: "It's definitely special, but at the end of the day, I am trying to win. I am trying to beat them down pretty badly. Take no prisoners. It's going to be a good game for everybody. Our coaches, our players, myself obviously. Some of our coaches coming over from Denver, it's going to be a real emotional game. Everybody wants to go out there and play their hardest and coach the best they possibly can to try and win this game. I don't know if he is playing this week or not, but if I had to go against [T] Rashawn Slater, I wouldn't either."

Drue Tranquill on Jones as a vocal leader: "J.J.'s been a guy I've been with for the past three years and just continues in that role you're talking about. His voice, his leadership — we can all talk about his play for hours, he's played tremendously for us. He's been a solid core guy for four years now. He continues to step up in that leadership role and it was huge for us on Sunday, played like 80-something percent of our snaps as an interior defensive lineman, which is crazy. It just speaks to the guy's work ethic, his conditioning, his commitment to the game. You see him out there leading those young guys, practice squad guys and able to put on the performance they did, I think it speaks to the leaders of that room and Justin is certainly one of those guys."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Who Were the Unsung Heroes of the Chargers' Week 11 Win?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did "Finishing As A Team" Propel the Chargers to Victory Over the Steelers?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James, and Mike Williams had to say following Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.
news

Three Takeaways: What's the Key to Offensive Execution on the Bolts?

Here's what Keenan Allen, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Preparing for the Steelers QBs and Najee Harris? 

Here's what Brandon Staley, Derwin James Jr. and Austin Ekeler had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Kenneth Murray Jr. Feel in His New Role in His First Game Back?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Kenneth Murray Jr. and Corey Linsley had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: "Execution" Key for Chargers Moving Forward

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Linval Joseph & Asante Samuel Jr. had to say following Sunday's game against Minnesota.
news

Three Takeaways: How is the Game Slowing Down While the Season is Flying by for Rashawn Slater?

Here's what Rashawn Slater, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Has Linval Joseph Helped Justin Jones on the Chargers Defensive Line?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jones, and Austin Ekeler had to say during Wednesday's press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: How the Chargers are Building a 'Tough Team' As the Season Progresses

Here's what Brandon Staley, Derwin James and Linval Joseph had to say during Monday's press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Keenan Allen 'Come Up Big' for Bolts in Win Over Eagles?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Dustin Hopkins had to say following Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
news

Three Takeaways: How Will the Bolts Look to Contain Jalen Hurts?

Here's what Jared Cook, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday's press conference.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising