Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley & Vic Fangio Set for Reunion in Denver

Earlier in the week, Fangio recalled interviewing Staley to join his defensive assistant staff in Chicago. Fangio explained his philosophy was to sit back and let Staley do most of the talking in order to get as much information as possible, the only thing was, Staley didn't know that was his M.O.

"During the interview, he didn't say anything to me," Staley said. "It was a really tough deal because I'm not getting any feedback on what's going down in this interview. Silence. Nothing. He's the type of guy with no expression, nothing. I have no idea how I'm doing. I'm trying my best. I feel like I'm killing it. But, I got nothing from this guy. We take a break, they ask me and I tell them, 'I have no idea what's going on with this guy.' They're like, 'That's a good thing.'"

Despite the silence from Fangio, it paid off. Part of why Staley got the job was due to his preparation. He admitted he 'was going to study everything' going into the interview because he admired Fangio's coaching going back to his days as a defensive coordinator for Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers.

"The thing about Vic is that he appreciates people that do the work, that are really studying," he said. "He knew that I had gone back a long way in getting these examples. They were good teaching examples. They were worthy clips of little things that mean a lot to him in several different areas."

As for if Staley takes on that 'silence is golden' philosophy when it comes to how he interviews assistant coaches?

The first-year head coach said maybe he'll adopt it down the road.