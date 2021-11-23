Three Takeaways: Who Were the Unsung Heroes of the Chargers' Week 11 Win?

A big emphasis throughout the season for the Bolts defense has been improving the run defense. In Week 11, all the hard work and focus showed up for the Bolts as they were able to hold Najee Harris and the Steelers run game to 55 yards.

Nwosu talked about how they were able to accomplish their goal of stopping the run.

"One thing we preached all week was being able to stop the run," Nwosu said. "We took a huge step these last couple of weeks. To fulfill that goal, we just keep building on what we were preaching and what we kept practicing. We were able to come out there and dominate. Everybody was able to step up. We were down a couple of guys inside. Guys were able to step up. Guys we eager to play and get their opportunity to shine. They made the most of it and I'm really proud of those guys. Everybody has just been working hard."

Nwosu talked about how pride and playing aggressive were key components to the defense as a whole coming together to have a performance like they did against the Steelers.