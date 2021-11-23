Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Who Were the Unsung Heroes of the Chargers' Week 11 Win?

Nov 23, 2021 at 01:44 PM
Cory Kennedy
Tuesday 11-23 FTP

Below are three takeaways from Monday's press conference with Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu:

Young defensive line group stepping up in primetime

With three defensive linemen out in the Bolts' Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chargers called on Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko and Forrest Merrill to step up and fill in for those starters.

The young group comprised of two second year players and a rookie were all undrafted free agents signed by the Bolts, but they contributed in a big way as their performance helped the team beat the Steelers in primetime.

On Monday, Bolts outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu talked about what stood out most about the trio's performance on Sunday Night Football.

"They didn't flinch," Nwosu said. "All of those guys practiced very, very hard during the week. If only you guys could have seen practice, they practiced really hard during the week. No matter what opportunity comes, they're always going to perform. They didn't back down. They never flinched. They were ready for the moment. They were playing like they've been in the league for 10-plus years. I'm very proud of those guys. They really work hard and they really stepped up in a big way. They really helped our team become victorious."

Head coach Brandon Staley gave praise for the 'tough' performance that Fehoko and Gaziano put together on Sunday and talked about his confidence in those guys to step up when their numbers are called.

"I was so proud of those two," Staley said. "I felt like Breiden and Joe just played so hard and so tough. They were both productive in the game. I really felt Joe in pass rush and in run defense. He just was active. He blocked a couple of shots. This guy was really active. Then, Breiden was just holding it down. He has that warrior sprit. He's a multiplier, man. He just makes you feel good at the game because you know this guy is going to give you everything that he has. Those guys both showed real toughness."

Bosa's best game this season?

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa's week of preparation looked a little different than he was used to as he wasn't able to practice with the team do to entering the league's COVID protocols early last week.

Despite not being able to physically be at practice, Bosa explained on Monday how he was able to prepare at home for the Steelers. Nwosu called Bosa's performance his 'best game of the year' as Bosa was able to pressure Ben Roethlisberger and came up with a big sack on the Steelers' final drive of the game.

Bosa talked about how satisfying it was for the edge rushers to have a big impact in the outcome of the game on Sunday.

"For me, I just hugged [OLB] Uchenna [Nwosu] and [OLB] Kyler [Fackrell] because they both had gotten a sack in the fourth quarter; Kyler was the play before," Bosa said. "I felt like we kind of all did it together. I feel like, as the edge group, we've been waiting to have a really big impact on games. I think the last couple of games, we've been doing a really good job. To come up at the end like that was awesome. It felt great celebrating that moment with them."

Staley talked about how a big-time performance from defensive lineman Justin Jones helped open up the game for Bosa and the rest of the Bolts' edge rushers.

"I think that his performance has spoken volumes for where our defense can go with him in it," Staley mentioned. "He held it down for us last night. I thought he was a real general in there, helping those guys out and, in some of those designer packages, allowed [OLB] Joey [Bosa] to really play his game and allowed our EDGE guys to really rush free and be disruptive. J.J., he's just our type of guy, for sure."

55 yards rushing

A big emphasis throughout the season for the Bolts defense has been improving the run defense. In Week 11, all the hard work and focus showed up for the Bolts as they were able to hold Najee Harris and the Steelers run game to 55 yards.

Nwosu talked about how they were able to accomplish their goal of stopping the run.

"One thing we preached all week was being able to stop the run," Nwosu said. "We took a huge step these last couple of weeks. To fulfill that goal, we just keep building on what we were preaching and what we kept practicing. We were able to come out there and dominate. Everybody was able to step up. We were down a couple of guys inside. Guys were able to step up. Guys we eager to play and get their opportunity to shine. They made the most of it and I'm really proud of those guys. Everybody has just been working hard."

Nwosu talked about how pride and playing aggressive were key components to the defense as a whole coming together to have a performance like they did against the Steelers.

"At some point, you just have to muscle up and say, 'F-that, we're going to go ahead and just start punching dudes in the mouth.' The bye week really helped everybody get a realization of what was going on here. The coaches really harped on what we needed to accomplish. Guys just said that enough was enough. Everyone was stepping up. Everyone said that enough is enough. We just really hammered in on that run game, really coming off the ball and being very physical and aggressive. That's something that Coach Staley preaches about every day, being aggressive."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: How Did "Finishing As A Team" Propel the Chargers to Victory Over the Steelers?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James, and Mike Williams had to say following Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.
news

Three Takeaways: What's the Key to Offensive Execution on the Bolts?

Here's what Keenan Allen, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Preparing for the Steelers QBs and Najee Harris? 

Here's what Brandon Staley, Derwin James Jr. and Austin Ekeler had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Kenneth Murray Jr. Feel in His New Role in His First Game Back?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Kenneth Murray Jr. and Corey Linsley had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: "Execution" Key for Chargers Moving Forward

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Linval Joseph & Asante Samuel Jr. had to say following Sunday's game against Minnesota.
news

Three Takeaways: How is the Game Slowing Down While the Season is Flying by for Rashawn Slater?

Here's what Rashawn Slater, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Has Linval Joseph Helped Justin Jones on the Chargers Defensive Line?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jones, and Austin Ekeler had to say during Wednesday's press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: How the Chargers are Building a 'Tough Team' As the Season Progresses

Here's what Brandon Staley, Derwin James and Linval Joseph had to say during Monday's press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Keenan Allen 'Come Up Big' for Bolts in Win Over Eagles?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Dustin Hopkins had to say following Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
news

Three Takeaways: How Will the Bolts Look to Contain Jalen Hurts?

Here's what Jared Cook, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday's press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: How is Joshua Palmer Building Chemistry with Justin Herbert?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Joshua Palmer and Drue Tranquill had to say during Wednesday's press conference.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising