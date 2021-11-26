DJ's Mailbag: Why Rashawn Slater Deserves To Be Named an All-Pro

Each week during the season, Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah will answer mailbag questions. Below is the Week 12 installment:
How many touchdowns do you think Austin Ekeler will score this week? -@isaiah_tap29
"I think he's going to have a hard time matching what he did last week, so that's really going out on a limb there. But let's give him half as many and why not got two here, he likes going back to Colorado, I'm never going to bet against Austin Ekeler, but he set the bar pretty high for himself last week."
Do you think Rashawn Slater deserves a 'X-factor' ability in Madden? -@mick_dasilva21
"According to my 14-year-old son Hayden, he absolutely should based off of his performance. He is well deserving of that. Doesn't get anymore of an expert take on it than that."
Do you think Rashawn Slater could be a Pro-Bowler? -@dylanswon
"No, I think he should be an All-Pro. Pro-Bowler, to me that should be put to bed. I don't think there's an argument to be made there. That's easy. I'd make the case that he deserves more than that if he continues to play like he has. I don't know that there's a better option there as an All-Pro the way he's played. So, let's aim higher."
What is your favorite Thanksgiving dish? -@leosnchez
"Let's put it right in the middle of the fairway with mashed potatoes, it doesn't get any better than that. You've got to create a little bit of a dent in the mashed potatoes so you could put a little gravy in there. I mean it's not complicated, some evaluations are easier than others."
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.