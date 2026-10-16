3 Chargers Players to Watch Against Chiefs in Week 6

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

The linebacker has been relied upon during the opening stretch of the season.

Phillips has gotten the start in all five games so far and is second on the team with 29 total tackles. He's also tacked on two quarterback hits as well.

But perhaps where he's been felt the most as the weeks pass has been against the run game.

According to PFF, Phillips led all Chargers last week with four run stops against the Broncos.

That brought his season total to 12, a mark that ties him for fifth among all linebackers in the NFL. He's also tied for sixth with five tackles for loss/no gain on run plays among his position.

He's helped the Chargers defense rank top 10 in the NFL allowing just 3.75 yards per carry, which is in the top 10 in NFL. The Bolts have the most run stops in NFL (94).

Phillips' run defense on the second level will be key this week going up against Kenneth Walker, who is off to a hot start.

Walker ranks second in the NFL with 537 rushing yards in just four games and leads the league with 6.2 yards per carry.

But where he's been the most dangerous has been breaking tackles, as he has a league-high 39 missed tackles forced and is averaging over four yards after contact.