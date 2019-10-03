Chargers Game Preview: Broncos vs. Chargers, Week 5

For the Broncos injury report, click here.

Storylines

Big Week for Melvin Gordon

Head coach Anthony Lynn said that it was "very tempting" to play Melvin Gordon at the end of last week's game against the Dolphins; however, he knew the running back had only two practices under his belt and it was best to temper that urge and get Gordon more practice time.

Now, in his second week back with the team, Gordon is getting those crucial practice reps, though his role in Sunday's game against the Broncos remains to be seen.

In the meantime, quarterback Philip Rivers is excited to have Gordon back in the offense.

"This will be a big week for him practice-wise," said Rivers. "I've always talked about the reps being the most important (part) of getting him in there… Like I said last week, he still looks good. He didn't mentally check out."

Meanwhile, running back Austin Ekeler, who played every snap of the Chargers' 16-play, 66-yard drive last week against the Dolphins, is looking forward to Gordon's return so he can catch a breather.

"Shoot, (Gordon) was talking to me last week. (After the 16-play drive) I was like, 'Gah, I'm so tired.' And he told me, 'Don't worry man, (I'll be) back.'"

In seven career games against the Broncos, Gordon has 463 yards rushing, 194 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Chargers Roster Moves

After a win over the Dolphins which saw 45 of 46 active players play at least one snap, Lynn has placed trust in his entire roster in the midst of some key absences due to injury.

"I like the fact that these guys are playing now and they're stepping up because later in the year you have to depend on these guys anyway," Lynn said.

With multiple injuries during Sunday's game, including an Achilles injury to tight end Sean Culkin that landed him in injured reserve on Tuesday, Lynn said fullback Derek Watt could see some snaps at tight end.

"Derek has done a nice job of playing fullback and tight end," Lynn said. "I tell him all the time, 'You're going to be our Dallas Clark,' because he reminds me of (him). He can block on the line of scrimmage, he's a good receiver out of the backfield (and) we can use Derek in a number of ways."