How to Watch: Broncos vs. Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) come back home and take on their first AFC West opponent of the season, the Denver Broncos (0-4), in Week 5.

SERIES HISTORY

The Broncos lead the all-time regular season series, 65-52-1, as the two teams have split the last three seasons.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, October 6. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

LOCATION & GAMEDAY FORECAST

ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park

Mostly sunny. High: 82°. Low: 62°.

TV COVERAGE

CBS will televise the game, which will air in Los Angeles and Orange County on KCBS-TV Channel 2 and on KFMB-TV Channel 8 in San Diego. SoCal fans out and about can watch with the Chargers mobile app. See live streaming info below.

· Play-by-play: Jim Nantz

· Analyst: Tony Romo

· Sideline: Tracy Wolfson

RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI-AM 640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren. Spanish Broadcast: KFWB-AM 980 called by Mario Solis and Jorge Villanueva.

Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM (Las Vegas), KRAK-AM (Victorville) and KATY-FM (San Bernardino). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM (San Diego).

LIVE STREAM

Along with official team news, exclusive content, live local Chargers games available on the Chargers mobile app and right here on Chargers.com (via mobile web using the Safari browser.) See more information on all your streaming options.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.