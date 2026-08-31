Chargers Place Branson Taylor, Scott Matlock on Injured Reserve, Designated to Return

The Chargers on Sunday placed guard/tackle Branson Taylor and fullback/defensive lineman Scott Matlock on Injured Reserve (Designated to Return).

The move means both players must now miss a minimum of four games to start the 2026 season before they can return to the active roster.

A second-year player out of Pittsburgh, Taylor had been battling for the starting left guard position throughout the offseason.

The offensive lineman, a 2025 sixth-round pick, played and started just one game as a rookie in Week 18.

Taylor played in the Bolts first two preseason games this summer, logging 38 combined snaps at left guard, left tackle, right guard and right tackle.

He didn't allow a single pressure, according to Pro Football Focus, accumulating an 85.0 pass-blocking grade during his preseason action.

"The way he approaches practice has been awesome to see this year," Joe Alt said. "Being able to work with him pre-practice, post-practice, talk things through, see where his mind is at, see where he's trying to improve."

He later added: "It's something that I like to do, I try to pick one thing out and improve in that every single day. I think he's doing that and you can see it transform it day in and day out and keeps getting better. It's been fun."

Matlock is entering his fourth NFL season in the NFL after he was a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The fullback played 16 games last season in his second year since moving to the position.

He spent the majority of the offseason playing that role, as well as playing some tight end in Mike McDaniel's new offensive scheme.